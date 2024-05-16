Underwater Wireless Communication Market Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 21.06 Billion By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global underwater wireless communication market was valued at US$ 6.13 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 21.06 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for underwater wireless communication is experiencing a significant surge, driven by a multitude of factors. The expansion of offshore oil and gas exploration activities has been a major contributor, with the underwater communication system market revenue in North America, largely influenced by offshore activities. Military and defense applications, such as submarine communication, surveillance, and underwater asset monitoring, have also played a crucial role in driving this demand. The U.S. and Russian navies have conducted tests of satellite-to-submarine and plane-to-submarine communication topologies, highlighting the importance of these technologies in military settings.

The Navy's focus on submarine assets and related infrastructure is closely linked to the growth of the underwater wireless communication market. As the demand for advanced underwater communication systems increases, particularly in military and defense applications, the Navy's investments in submarine capabilities are likely to drive innovation and adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market for underwater acoustic communication, for example, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028 and USD 9.2 billion by 2031, largely due to the expansion of defense spending and the need for reliable communication systems in naval operations.

Moreover, the rising demand for controlled underwater vehicles and the increasing deployment of unmanned devices have further fueled the growth of the underwater wireless communication market. These vehicles require high-bandwidth and high-capacity information transfer to facilitate various activities, including exploration, monitoring, and data collection. Environmental monitoring, such as pollution detection and marine life observation, has also contributed to the adoption of underwater wireless communication systems, with scientific divers using these technologies to avoid disturbing marine animals during their research.

Advancements in underwater wireless communication technologies, like optical wireless communication (OWC), have enabled high-speed data transmission rates of up to 10 Gbps, opening up new possibilities for data-intensive applications. These systems are designed to address the unique challenges posed by underwater environments, such as significant attenuation, multipath dispersion, and limited power resources. The integration of underwater wireless communication with other technologies, like acoustic communication and fiber-optic networks, has expanded its application scope, as evidenced by the proposed hybrid acoustic, wireless optical, and fiber-optic underwater cellular mobile communication networks.

Key Findings in Global Underwater Wireless Communication Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 21.06 billion CAGR 14.7% Largest Region (2023) North America (35.5%) By Type Acoustic Communication (46.3%) By Technology Vehicular Technology (50.5%) By Application Environmental Monitoring (25.9%) By Industry Scientific Research and Development (37.2%) Top Trends Growing Adoption of Underwater Wireless Networks for Border Security and Defense Applications.

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Aquatic Data Collection and Monitoring for Pollution, Environment, Ocean Current, and Climate.

Advancements in Underwater Wireless Communication Technologies, including High Data Transmission Rates and Integration with Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Top Drivers Rising Demand for Controlled Underwater Vehicles and the Need for Fast and Accurate Underwater Situational Awareness.

Government Investments in Communication Infrastructure and Support for Environmental Monitoring and Maritime Surveillance.

Expanding Applications in Aerospace, Marine, Offshore Oil and Gas, and Maritime Industries, Driving the Need for Reliable and Efficient Communication Systems. Top Challenges Low Data Rates Due to the Use of Low Frequencies, Limited Power Sources, and Harsh Underwater Ambient Conditions.

Underwater Channel Characteristics, including High Attenuation and Signal Degradation.

Hurdles in Networking Layers, Network Architecture Design, Mobile Node Localization, and Impact of Underwater Wireless Communication on UWSNs.

Acoustic Communication is Leading the Underwater Wireless Communication Market, Control Over 46.3% Market Share

The defense and commercial sectors are significant drivers of the strong growth momentum in acoustic communication. The rise in defense spending by various countries is a key factor, as underwater communication systems (UCS) play a crucial role in naval surveillance and incursion detection. Military contractors continue to profit from inflated Pentagon spending, with a large portion of contracts going to major corporations like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman. As countries focus on potential military challenges and maintaining high levels of defense spending, the demand for advanced underwater communication technologies is expected to grow.

In addition to defense applications, commercial sectors, particularly the oil and gas industry, are contributing to the underwater wireless communication market expansion of acoustic communication. Underwater communication systems are essential for resource exploration activities, enabling data transmission and communication in challenging underwater environments. As offshore energy exploration and production activities continue to expand, especially in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for reliable and efficient underwater acoustic communication solutions is expected to rise accordingly.

Technological advancements are further propelling the growth of the acoustic communication in the underwater wireless communication market by enabling better data transmission rates, longer communication ranges, and improved reliability in underwater environments. Innovations such as MIT's ultra-low-power underwater networking system, capable of transmitting signals across kilometer-scale distances, demonstrate the significant strides being made in this field. These advancements are crucial for overcoming the challenges posed by the underwater environment, such as limited bandwidth, environmental noise interference, and the complexity of deployment.

The increasing use of underwater acoustic modems for environmental monitoring and scientific research is another factor driving market growth. Initiatives like the US EPA's Environmental Monitoring and Assessment Program (EMAP) rely on acoustic communication technologies to gather data and monitor underwater ecosystems.

High Demand for Vehicular Technology in Underwater wireless Communication Market to Contribute More than 50.5% Market Share

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) have become integral to defense, oil and gas exploration, and oceanographic research due to their ability to operate without direct human control, allowing for more extensive and risk-free exploration. The integration of AUVs with underwater wireless communication (UWC) technologies has been pivotal, enhancing data exchange, remote operation, and enabling collaborative missions between multiple vehicles. Moreover, Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) continue to be employed extensively for environmental research, exploration, and maintenance tasks. Their evolution towards increased autonomy necessitates robust real-time data transmission capabilities. Innovations such as Visible Light Communication (VLC) are being researched to meet these high-speed data transmission requirements.

The development of Hybrid Remotely Operated Vehicles (HROVs) and more autonomous AUVs is a response to the growing demand for autonomy and advanced communication in underwater operations. These vehicles are being designed with improved communication technologies and user interfaces to handle complex tasks more efficiently.

In the military and defense sector, the use of UWC for underwater surveillance and incursion detection is on the rise across the global underwater wireless communication market, reflecting the strategic importance of these technologies in national security. The commercial sector, particularly oil and gas, relies heavily on UWC for operational efficiency in data collection, mapping, and tracking, as the exploration of underwater resources expands. Environmental monitoring and oceanographic research are also significant drivers of UWC demand. The oceanography segment, in particular, is expected to experience the highest growth in the coming years, with UWC being essential for tracking aquatic animals, monitoring water quality, and supporting smart ocean initiatives.

Navigating the Depths: Unveiling the Growth Trajectory of Environmental Monitoring Dominance with Over 25.9% Market Share

The environmental monitoring segment of the underwater wireless communication market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the pressing need to address climate change and its effects, such as sea level rise. The U.S. coastline is projected to see a sea level rise of 10-12 inches by 2050, which is expected to increase flooding frequency more than tenfold. This alarming trend underscores the importance of environmental monitoring, particularly in underwater settings. The ocean technology market, which plays a crucial role in environmental monitoring, was valued at $5.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is fueled by the demand for sea exploration and the strategic importance of marine resources. Autonomous underwater vehicles and sustainable marine technologies are at the forefront of this market expansion, with applications spanning defense, aquaculture, and offshore energy.

The environmental monitoring devices market is also on the rise, with an estimated value of US$ 13.3 billion in 2024, and it is expected to exceed US$ 21.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. Despite a lower projected CAGR compared to the historical period (8.7% from 2019 to 2023), the market is set to progress robustly, propelled by increasing public awareness and government initiatives. Regionally, North America leads the environmental monitoring in the underwater wireless communication market, with the United States holding a significant share. Europe shows steady demand, while the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, South Korea, and Japan, is expected to witness substantial growth due to increased IT spending and rapid technology adoption.

Recent Developments in Underwater Wireless Communication Market Shaping the Growth Momentum

In January 2024, WSense and ASN Collaboration

WSense has announced a partnership with ASN (Alcatel Submarine Networks) to create an "Underwater WiFi" network, which will revolutionize underwater exploration and real-time data collection. This collaboration will enhance underwater wireless coverage and support disaster prediction, surveillance, and naval operations

In April 2024, Shimadzu Corporation has developed a prototype of an optical/acoustic hybrid underwater communication modem.

It was tested in both a water tank and the open sea. This technology is aimed at applications in security, marine resource exploration, offshore wind power, and aquaculture.

In October 2023, WSense Received Series A Funding of €9 million

WSense, a company specializing in underwater wireless communication, has successfully closed a Series A funding round of €9 million, led by SWEN Blue Ocean and supported by a consortium of investors including CDP Ventures, RunwayFBU, Axon Partners Group, Katapult Ocean, CoreAngels Climate, and Moonstone. This investment will fuel WSense's international expansion, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, and support the growth of its patented underwater communication technologies.

MIT's Ultra-Low-Power Underwater Networking

MIT researchers have introduced a system for ultra-low-power underwater networking capable of transmitting signals across kilometer-scale distances. This technology is expected to be beneficial for aquaculture, hurricane prediction, and climate change modeling, which is expected to give a push to the growth of the underwater wireless communication market.

Global Underwater Wireless Communication Market Key Players

Benthowave Instrument Inc

Bruel and Kjar

DSPComm

EvoLogics GmbH

Fugro

Kongsberg Gruppen

Nortek AS

Ocean Technology Systems

RJE International, Inc

SAAB AB

SONARDYNE

Subnero Pte Ltd

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems

Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Acoustic Communications

Optical Communications

RF Communications

Others

By Technology

Sensor Technology

Vehicular Technology

By Application

Environmental Monitoring

Pollution Monitoring

Seismic Monitoring

Ocean Current Monitoring

Climate Recording

Marine Archaeology

Search and Rescue Mission

Others

By Industry

Oil and Gas

Military & Defense

Marine

Scientific Research & Development

Civil

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

