Kenworth showcases its T680 X15N demo truck with Hexagon Agility fuel system

Costa Mesa, CA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Agility, the world’s leading provider of (renewable) natural gas (CNG/RNG) fuel systems, announced today its fuel system will be showcased on the Kenworth T680 natural gas truck with the new X15N engine at ACT Expo 2024.

Kenworth Truck Company, one of the top three truck OEMs in North America stated in a news release it will begin production of Kenworth T680 and T880 models specified with the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine in the third quarter of 2024. Customers can select a factory customized truck frame for easy install of Hexagon Agility CNG/RNG fuel systems that can deliver up to a 265-diesel gallon equivalent (DGE).

“We are pleased to partner with Hexagon Agility to provide Kenworth customers with a natural-gas engine solution that will reduce emissions in a variety of on-highway and vocational applications,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing.

"Over the last two decades, Kenworth has been instrumental in offering clean fuel solutions for heavy-duty truck fleets. Together, we're driving the adoption of economically affordable and environmentally sustainable solutions in trucking," says Eric Bippus, EVP of Sales and Systems, Hexagon Agility. “Our RNG/CNG ProCab (back-of-cab) and ProRail (side-mount) fuel systems are backed by decades of innovation with millions of miles driven by leading fleets that have chosen to partner with us. When combined, ProCab and ProRail enable range of up to 1,300 miles.”

Natural gas goes head-to-head with diesel in the heavy-duty sector

The Cummins X15N, powered by CNG or RNG, is the industry’s first 15-liter natural gas engine that delivers diesel-like power, range, and performance, making it appealing for short, regional, and long-haul operations. With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft, (~2500 Nm) the engine allows natural gas to go head-to-head with diesel in the heavy-duty sector.

The launch of the Cummins X15N, 15-liter engine is expected to triple the addressable market for heavy-duty natural gas trucks over the next few years*. This is a game-changer for the industry, enabling a powerhouse solution for Class 8 fleets traveling locally and cross country.

Kenworth has stated that trucks equipped with the X15N engine will be in serial production in Q3 2024.

Kenworth truck at Hexagon Agility booth, ACT Expo 2024

The new Kenworth T680 X15N - equipped with Hexagon Agility’s fuel system will be displayed at the largest clean fuel event in North America, the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT) in Las Vegas, NV from May 21-23. Join us in booth #3330.

*Source: Cummins

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas storage and distribution systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on X and LinkedIn.

About Kenworth

Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, specializes in the design and manufacture of The World’s Best® heavy- and medium-duty trucks. As a leader in the development of advanced diesel powertrains, zero emissions vehicles, connected truck technologies and autonomous driving systems, Kenworth is creating transportation solutions to drive a better world. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

