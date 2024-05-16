Collège Boréal professor Marc Hébert wins Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities’ Award of Excellence



SUDBURY, Ontario, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the annual Minister of Colleges and Universities Awards for Excellence ceremony, Marc Hébert, who teaches in the forestry and wildlife programs at Collège Boréal’s School of Environment and Natural Resources, received one of these prestigious awards today in the Everyday Hero category.

Professor Hébert’s achievements for 2022–2023 include a significant contribution to the City of Greater Sudbury Council’s Regreening Advisory Panel (VETAC). Among other things, Marc Hébert identified improvements needed in the region’s tree production process and proposed concrete solutions.

Professor Hébert’s commitment has also fostered close ties with Indigenous communities in Northern Ontario. One notable initiative is the establishment of an Indigenous medicinal garden catering to these communities’ needs for traditional plants.

Other projects involving regional forestry companies and establishing hands-on camps to develop key skills in demand on the job market are also among Marc Hébert’s achievements. These initiatives are backed by ongoing support for economic growth in the region and the forestry sector through four applied research projects, providing the College’s students with internships and hands-on learning opportunities.

Quotes

“The Minister of Colleges and Universities’ Award of Excellence presented to Marc Hébert is an outstanding example of the dedication and expertise that Collège Boréal’s students enjoy. Professor Hébert’s humble commitment to the various environmental and community initiatives he is involved in is a true source of inspiration for today’s youth and tomorrow’s professionals.”

– Daniel Giroux, President of Collège Boréal

“Thanks to his pragmatic approach to the issues surrounding reforestation, his knowledge of the realities of the forestry sector, and his involvement with Indigenous communities, Marc Hébert instills an innovative and inclusive approach in every student he comes into contact with, day after day. Professor Hébert, a man of modesty, exerts a profound influence on his Collège Boréal graduates, making him an authentic everyday hero.”

– Daniel Leduc, Dean of the School of Environment and Natural Resources and the School of Trades and Applied

Technology at Collège Boréal

“Given his wealth of knowledge and infectious passion for forestry, studying with my professor, Marc Hébert, is a particularly motivating and rewarding experience. Whether in the classroom or out in the field, his exemplary availability and tireless commitment to finding the best way to teach us are undeniable assets that contribute to our academic success and for which we’re very grateful.”

– Mia Vincent, a student in the

Forestry and Wildlife Technician program at Collège Boréal



Quick Facts

The 2022–2023 Minister of Colleges and Universities’ Awards of Excellence recognized 15 individuals from a pool of 480 nominations submitted by the province’s colleges and universities.



Introduced in 2020, the Minister of Colleges and Universities Awards for Excellence highlight the outstanding work of professors, instructors, staff, and graduate students at Ontario’s colleges and universities.



