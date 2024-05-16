American Addiction Centers Names Oxford Treatment Center a Veterans Center of Excellence

OXFORD, Miss., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) has recognized Oxford Treatment Center as a Veterans Center of Excellence, highlighting its commitment to providing high-quality, Veterans-focused care. With over 18 million Veterans in the United States, AAC aims to ensure that these heroes have access to top-notch treatment centers. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than one in ten Veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, slightly higher than the general population. Deployment often leads to unhealthy drinking and drug use among Veterans. To address this issue, AAC launched the initiative to identify its centers that excel in Veterans' addiction treatment.

Oxford achieved this distinction due to its longstanding connection with local Veterans Affairs as a community partner and its dedication to evidence-based, trauma-informed care. The center has appointed a specialized Veterans care team composed of Veterans themselves, ensuring a deep understanding of the unique needs and culture of these individuals. Additionally, Oxford Treatment Center is committed to advanced certification of its staff in Veterans care services, a rarity among healthcare providers.

As a Veterans Center of Excellence, Oxford Treatment Center offers AAC's new program, The Rally Point: AAC. This program utilizes a proprietary curriculum that addresses mental health and trauma, empowering Veterans through a mission-focused mindset approach with strength-based therapy and positive psychology. Veterans also benefit from concierge services for care coordination.

To learn more about The Rally Point: AAC program at Oxford, visit https://oxfordtreatment.com/addiction-treatment-ms/veteran-program/

Jarome Kirkland, the Veterans Coordinator and an Internationally Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor (ICADC) at Oxford Treatment Center, emphasized the holistic approach of their program. “Our program offers more specialized therapy than traditional addiction treatment because we understand that Veterans have unique needs and a unique culture,” said Kirkland.

The center provides Veterans-only groups twice a day, separate housing for Veterans, and dedicated therapists and case managers for Veterans. In addition to its comprehensive approach, Oxford Treatment Center offers the following evidence-based therapies: Motivational Interviewing, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), and Medication Management. Group therapy sessions also cover topics like PTSD education and anger management.

Moreover, Oxford Treatment Center stands out as one of the few treatment centers nationwide to offer Psychotherapy Incorporating Equine (PIE) sessions. Going beyond traditional equine therapy, these sessions provide psychotherapy on horseback, offering a unique and effective approach to healing.

Paige Havens, the Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center, expressed the treatment center's unwavering commitment to serving our nation's heroes. “Our dedication to providing exceptional care for Veterans is at the core of our mission,” said Havens. “With AAC's recognition as a Veterans Center of Excellence, we continue to lead the way in supporting Veterans on their journey to recovery.”

About Oxford Treatment Center:

Oxford Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers’ facility, is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Mississippi. With a dedicated Veterans care team, evidence-based therapies, and specialized programs, the center offers comprehensive care for Veterans seeking recovery. Oxford Treatment Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate treatment to individuals struggling with addiction. To learn more, visit oxfordtreatment.com .

Contact:

Joy Sutton, Director of Corporate Communications

American Addiction Centers

jsutton@contactaac.com

615-587-7728