Leading the Intelligent Future: AIConnect Launches Distributed Supercomputing Network

Shenzhen, China, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technology, AIConnect, in collaboration with top global tech teams, officially unveils its Distributed Supercomputing Network, aiming to lead the development trend of the intelligent future.





The Vision of AIConnect:

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially large-scale language models like GPT and BERT, has demonstrated its potential and utility in many fields. However, it still faces some challenges and limitations when it comes to broader integration into various industries and domains. This presents an unprecedented opportunity for small enterprises specializing in specific industries. However, training and deploying large generative models require a significant amount of computational resources, typically involving the purchase of expensive hardware and high power consumption. For small enterprises or companies in their early stages, this could be a cost burden. Additionally, managing and maintaining such models requires deep technical expertise. Companies need data scientists and engineers capable of understanding and optimizing these models, which could pose a challenge in terms of human resources.

AIConnect is born out of demand, aiming to provide high-quality computing power and generative support services for small enterprises specializing in specific industries to train industry-specialized generative AI.





What is AIConnect? ( DePIN + Tokenomic )

AIConnect is a high-quality Web3 project based on the concept of DePIN, aimed at providing high-quality computing power and generative support services for small enterprises specializing in specific industries to train industry-specialized generative AI.

DePIN, short for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, utilizes blockchain and virtual currency rewards to develop physical infrastructure in the real world, covering areas such as transportation, energy, and wireless connectivity. It is a bottom-up, community-created, and community-maintained physical infrastructure network. The core elements of DePIN include:

Decentralized:

In contrast to infrastructure networks led and deployed by centralized institutions such as governments, DePIN emphasizes the participation of communities from different regions and countries in the construction of infrastructure.

Basic Infrastructure:

Different types and sizes of hardware, such as IoT devices, 5G information towers, various servers, or even smartphones.

Tokenomics:

A token economy incentivizes communities to contribute and build networks together. It involves designing and implementing economic incentives using tokens to influence participant behavior and promote the growth and healthy development of the network ecosystem. In Web3 and blockchain projects, tokenomics is a core component, involving token issuance, distribution, management, and how tokens are used to incentivize and reward network participants.





In the AIConnect Distributed Supercomputing Network, the AIC token plays a crucial role. The design advantages and business model of the AIC token will provide strong support for the development of the computing power network. The generation of AIC tokens and participation in nodes are important components of the business model, providing participants with fair, incentivizing, and sustainable incentive mechanisms.

The AIConnect Distributed Supercomputing Network will continue to improve its technical architecture and actively innovate its business model to provide excellent computing power services. We are committed to the mission of building an efficient, secure, and decentralized AI computing power service platform, promoting the large-scale application of intelligent technology, popularizing computing power, and providing key support and foundation for the development of the metaverse.

By continuously optimizing the technical architecture and business model of the computing power network, the AIConnect Distributed Supercomputing Network is dedicated to meeting user needs and promoting the popularization and application of computing power. Our mission is to provide comprehensive computing power support for the AI industry, leading the development of an intelligent future and striving to create infinite possibilities. In the era of the metaverse, the existence of the AIConnect Distributed Supercomputing Network will be a key force driving the development of intelligent technology, bringing a more intelligent world to people.

As a participant, you will enjoy a fair, incentivizing, and sustainable incentive mechanism. The AIC token will provide powerful support for you and create more opportunities for your participation in the development of the computing power network. Whether you are a computing power provider or a demand-side user, AIConnect will meet your diverse needs, offering long-term stability, continuous appreciation, and helping you achieve greater success in the field of intelligent technology.

AIConnect will build for you an efficient, secure, and decentralized AI computing power service platform, promoting the large-scale application of intelligent technology and helping you achieve greater success in the era of the metaverse. Join us, become a pioneer of the intelligent age, and together, let's create a future full of passion and unlimited possibilities!

