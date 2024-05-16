JuCoin's New Official Website Launch, Leading the Innovation of Cryptocurrency with Eleven Years of Continuous Progress

Singapore , May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well known digital asset trading platform JuCoin has attracted the cryptocurrency industry’s attention when it announced the launch of its new official website, marking the final stage of its brand upgrade process. JuCoin was founded in 2013 and is one of the earliest global trading service platforms.





JuCoin's Development and Innovation Journey:

In 2020, JuCoin obtained multiple operational exemptions from various regions globally. Being recognized and praised for its global compliance status and laying a solid foundation for JuCoin to achieve higher development goals.

In 2021, JuCoin launched a financial department, Jubi DeFi, introducing innovative products such as "cross-chain services," which received wide acclaim within the industry.

In 2022, JuCoin's business sector, Jubi Labs, established a $100 million Web3 venture capital fund to support entrepreneurial projects in the blockchain and crypto fields.





In November of the same year, JuCoin dedicated itself to outstanding creators and the community globally. It launched the "Global KOL Alliance Incentive Program" and established a $20 million bonus pool.

Over the course of eleven years, JuCoin has been committed to building a trading platform that offers users a joyful experience and endless exploration. Through close interaction with users and listening to their feedback, JuCoin continuously enhances the platform's functionality and interface design, striving to create a one stop user-friendly and convenient trading platform. JuCoin always prioritized user needs, making each transaction a pleasant experience.

JuCoin strives to develop DeFi infrastructure, the Web 3.0 digital entity industry, NFT asset applications and implementations, DePIN and artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency entertainment sectors, and various other fields related to the metaverse. Guided by its vision, JuCoin aims to become a leader in the industry, contributing to innovation and progress across the entire industry.

