Result of AGM

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 16 May 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
13,712,24692.73281,0467.0210,0000.252,417
23,733,84793.21271,8626.7900.000
33,725,41793.00280,2927.0000.000
43,319,21584.97279,6257.16307,2967.8799,573
53,332,13583.92279,6257.04358,8319.0435,118
63,502,60988.23276,0416.95191,3394.8235,720
73,622,77690.70279,6257.0091,8382.308,442
83,550,46489.14362,0809.0970,3371.7722,828
93,592,73690.31367,6309.2418,0600.4527,283
103,531,17088.28362,0809.05106,9092.675,550
113,595,82189.89300,4427.51103,8962.605,550
123,617,17590.82299,0727.5166,6341.6722,828
133,590,42290.13362,0809.0931,0700.7822,137
143,617,58190.31354,3178.8533,8110.840

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 183,634,058 at the voting record date, 2.03% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17