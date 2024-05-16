Tevogen Bio Appoints Former Police Chief & FBI National Academy Graduate, William Keane, as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

WARREN, N.J., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, announces the appointment of William Keane as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.



Mr. Keane brings 35 years of leadership experience in law enforcement, having most recently served as the Chief of Police for Warren, New Jersey, for the past decade. He has also held various management positions throughout his career. He will work closely with various functional leads to ensure policies and procedures conform to current regulatory guidelines and laws. He will also be instrumental in procuring Tevogen’s lab space to further operational objectives.

Mr. Keane is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he received advanced specialized training in executive management. He also attended the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar in Leadership held at Princeton University. He was the recipient of the Department Medal of Honor and numerous departmental commendations during his distinguished career.

“Mr. Keane’s extensive background in law enforcement, paired with his natural leadership ability and passion for overseeing objectives, will play a crucial role in our company's strategic business decisions as we continue to pioneer the next era of medical innovation,” remarked Dr. Ryan Saadi.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

