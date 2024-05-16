Fulcrum GT to Provide Sponsorship and Education Contributions at ALA’s 2024 Annual Conference & Expo

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms, is proud to announce its continued support of the Association of Legal Administrators includes a gold-level sponsorship investment and contributions to the educational program of the ALA’s 2024 Annual Conference & Expo taking place May 19-22, 2024, in Aurora, Colorado.



Conference attendees can visit Fulcrum at exhibit booth 521 to see demonstrations of Fulcrum’s Salvo E-Billing and Upfront™ New Business Intake solutions, both of which are available as part of Fulcrum Snap, the company’s digital business platform. With Fulcrum Snap, clients choose the solutions they need to evolve their firm, from matter inception and execution to business operations, all with real-time analytics. Representatives will also be available to share information about RAPIDx™, Fulcrum’s groundbreaking cloud-based enterprise solution launched last year. RAPIDx modernizes legal commerce, redefining the legal supply chain from source to payment for both law firms and their clients.

As part of the conference education program, Fulcrum senior manager of e-billing solutions Kasey Methot will lead the session “Stay Ahead of the Game: E-Billing Is Here. Is Your Firm Ready?” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Session attendees will learn to manage the process of transitioning to e-billing to avoid delayed payments and lengthy service-to-cash cycles. Along with identifying common pain points associated with the e-billing process, Methot will share tips for how to mitigate them by leveraging technology, implementing best practices and proactively managing e-billing data.

The ALA’s Annual Conference & Expo is the premier event for legal management professionals. This year’s conference, with the theme “Discover the Difference,” is being held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With more than 30 patented products, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Fulcrum GT

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com