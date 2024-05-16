Brett Hartvigson Launches Prestigious Scholarship to Champion Academic and Athletic Excellence Among Undergraduate Student Athletes Across the Nation

SEATTLE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural scholarship program, aimed at recognizing and supporting exceptional undergraduate students who excel both in their athletic pursuits and academic endeavors.



Named in honor of Brett Hartvigson, a renowned financial advisor and former varsity basketball player, the scholarship embodies Hartvigson’s commitment to academic excellence, athletic achievement, and community engagement.

The Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes seeks to identify and reward promising young student athletes who demonstrate outstanding involvement in athletics, maintain high academic achievements, and exhibit strong leadership potential. With a one-time award of $1,000, this scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burden for deserving individuals striving to balance their athletic and academic commitments.

"Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes was created to recognize the remarkable dedication and achievements of student athletes nationwide," says Brett Hartvigson, founder of the scholarship. "Through this scholarship, we aim to support the next generation of leaders who embody the values of hard work, perseverance, and community involvement."

To be eligible for the Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Demonstrated involvement in athletics: Applicants should have a proven track record of participation and achievement in sports, showcasing their dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Academic achievement: Candidates must maintain a strong academic record, demonstrating their commitment to excellence in the classroom alongside their athletic pursuits. Leadership potential: We seek individuals who exhibit leadership qualities both on and off the field, showing initiative, resilience, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.





In addition to meeting the above criteria, applicants are required to submit a well-crafted essay addressing the prompt: “How has participating in athletics shaped your personal and academic growth, and how do you plan to leverage your athletic experiences to achieve success in your future endeavors?” Applications must be emailed to apply@bretthartvigsonscholarship.com by the deadline of March 15, 2025.

The winner of the scholarship will be announced on April 15, 2025, following a rigorous selection process.

About Brett Hartvigson:

Brett Hartvigson, a retired financial advisor and entrepreneur, is the visionary behind the Brett Hartvigson Scholarship for Student Athletes. With Bachelor's degrees in Finance and English Literature from Santa Clara University and Pacific Lutheran University, Hartvigson exemplifies the importance of balancing academic pursuits with athletic endeavors. As a former varsity basketball player, he understands the dedication and commitment required to excel both on and off the field. Hartvigson's entrepreneurial success and community engagement underscore his belief in the power of hard work, innovation, and giving back. Beyond his professional achievements, Brett Hartvigson is passionate about real estate, community outreach, reading, and fitness. His diverse interests and values are reflected in the mission of the scholarship, which aims to support promising student athletes in pursuing their academic and athletic dreams.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Brett Hartvigson

Organization: Brett Hartvigson Scholarship

Website: https://bretthartvigsonscholarship.com/

Email: apply@bretthartvigsonscholarship.com