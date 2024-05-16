2024 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 28 – May 30, 2024

NEW ORLEANS, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon May 28 through Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration remains open and hotel reservations can be secured through the event’s web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .



The Conference, hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, has been expanded this year and will now feature a series of 32 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. Executives from over 105 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services and transition energy companies, as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed further-updated agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available on the event web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and with this link: 2024 Agenda . The online agenda will be updated if any additional participants are confirmed.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Networking Events

Several networking events are planned for 2024. On Tuesday, May 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., there will be a welcoming reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and networking at Vue Orleans, an amazing new venue on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel that showcases the culture of New Orleans with commanding 360-degree views of the Mississippi River and New Orleans. Visit www.vueorlea n s.com for more details.

On Wednesday, May 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., the premier networking event of the Conference will again be held at the Sazerac House on Canal and Magazine Streets. Located a few blocks from the Conference hotel, guests will enjoy visiting this beautiful facility, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations while networking with Conference attendees. We are pleased to have the museum portion of the facility open for touring and tastings during our event this year for the first time. Visit www.sazeracho u se.com for more details.

On Thursday, May 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., please join us for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to share your thoughts on the 2024 Conference and suggestions for next year at the newest restaurant in Emeril’s family of restaurants that is located in Caesars New Orleans directly across from the Four Seasons Hotel – Emeril’s Brasserie. ( https://www.caesars.com/harrahs-new-orleans/restaurants/emerils-brasserie ).

Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, host of the event, commented, “We are very pleased that our program now includes representatives from over 105 panelist firms across our 32 panels. We have a great lineup this year with our traditional energy sessions focused on Gulf of Mexico, onshore U.S. and international E&P and oil services on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 28 and 29. We have further built out our Future Energy Day on Thursday May 30 with sessions including carbon capture, LNG, sustainability, investing in the transition and infrastructure, wind, and renewable fuels. We have also added a panel devoted to the latest developments in battery technology and will close out the Conference with a panel discussing how artificial intelligence and augmented reality are being integrated into the energy industry. As always, we will once again host our lively networking events each evening at different venues, which is made possible by our sponsors.”

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $395 for the three-day event.

Attendees are advised to register to attend the conference and book their hotel rooms soon. While the special Conference rate at the Four Seasons Hotel has been fully utilized, rooms are still available at the hotel at their usual rates. We have recently arranged a special rate of $259 per night at the nearby Windsor Court Hotel. Links to both hotels are available on our Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com under the “Registration” tab.

For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .



201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953



