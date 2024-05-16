SBA Ranks in Top Ten Best Places to Work in Federal Government

Washington, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that it was ranked as 7 of the top 10 best midsize agencies to work in the federal government in 2023, with a score of 76.9, up slightly from 76.6 in 2022.

“The SBA's strength lies in its people. Our dedicated mission-driven team works day in and day out to serve the small businesses across our country, support disaster-impacted communities, and ensure that all entrepreneurs – no matter their background or where they live – can start, build, and grow resilient businesses,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “Thanks to these hard-working public servants, the SBA provides crucial assistance to America’s small businesses, whose impact is clear as we celebrate and support our nation’s historic Small Business Boom.”

The SBA will be presented the award for its ranking during a breakfast hosted by the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group on May 20 in Washington, D.C.

This annual ranking is compiled by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group and is based on a comprehensive assessment of several factors, including employee engagement in the federal government, employee perspectives on leadership, pay, recognition, and work-life balance. It is a means of holding agency leaders accountable for the overall health of their organizations and provides a roadmap for all federal agencies to improve their workforce and workplace culture.

The Best Places to Work in the Federal Government® rankings have been conducted since 2003. Participating agencies are divided into four categories based on their size consisting of large agencies, midsize agencies, – to which the SBA belongs – small agencies, and agency subcomponents. The overall agency ranking is also further broken down into subsections, including effective leadership, mission match, pay, teamwork, innovation, work-life balance, diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, recognition, performance, and customer service.

For more information about the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government® rankings, click here: https://bestplacestowork.org/.

To learn more about what the SBA has to offer and find an SBA office near you, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

