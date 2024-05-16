Daktronics Introduces New Flip-Chip COB LED Technology





Increased durability and reliability combine with lower power consumption in NPP display product

BROOKINGS, S.D., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has released its Flip-Chip COB (Chip On Board) LED display technology worldwide. The company’s latest addition to its Narrow Pixel Pitch (NPP) product family brings tighter pixel spacings ranging from 1.8 millimeters to 0.9 millimeters with increased durability and reliability combined with lower power consumption for an overall improved experience for customers.

“This product shows we’re staying on the cutting edge of technology in the LED industry,” said Adam Gilliland, Daktronics product manager. “As indoor applications have grown exponentially, it’s become increasingly important to meet the needs of the marketplace – one that is always looking for innovative, new ways to capture the attention and awe of their audiences.”

Flip-Chip COB LED Display Details

The new COB technology provides an alternative to traditional Surface Mount Device (SMD) and Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) LED options. It brings a lower amount of heat to the display face and removes the wire bonds to increase reliability. It also decreases the power consumption for a lower cost of ownership over time.

The cabinet for the COB product is the thinnest in the marketplace today and also the lightest weight available. Bringing this product to market with the company’s Speed Frame installation process ensures a fast install with borders to deliver a sleek, clean appearance.

Critical to the reliability and durability of the COB product is Daktronics' 35+ years of experience with coatings and encapsulants leading to a specific encapsulant design that provides a rich black matte finish for high-contrast, vibrant colors and crisp imagery. This accounts for the safety of the product during handling for shipping and installation as well as serving as a barrier to impact, moisture, dust, static and oxidation.

“Product reliability is extremely important to us here at Daktronics and ensuring our projects are successful on day one as well as many years into the future,” said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager for the AV sales channel. “We have a dedicated lab focused on product and component testing, among other things, to ensure we’re selecting the best parts that pass our stringent testing requirements to provide industry-leading reliability in our flip-chip COB LEDs, constant current drivers, power supplies and encapsulant.”

Finally, the product comes with various brightness options with specific applications in mind to combine with our rich black contrast to combat indoor indirect sunlight in multiple applications ranging from typical indoor office environments to high-ambient brightness lobbies, concourses and more.

“The thin, lightweight design feeds into these applications, along with the durability of the screen. You can touch and tap on the display itself without worry of damaging the product beyond repair,” added Gilliland. “These advantages are something we’re excited to see implemented across multiple installations in the near future.”

For more information on Daktronics COB technology, click here.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2023 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

