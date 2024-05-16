Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Size To Exceed USD 62.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.5%

New York, United States , May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Size is to Grow from USD 33.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 62.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the projected period.





Transdermal drug delivery devices, which transport medications through the skin for therapeutic purposes, are an effective alternative to oral intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes. Transmucosal drug delivery has several advantages over traditional drug administration routes, making it a profitable market for companies involved in the value chain. One of the most significant benefits of transmucosal medication administration is that pharmaceuticals can bypass the body's natural defense mechanisms. The transmucosal drug delivery devices market is expected to expand over the forecast period, as a large target audience may require regular drug delivery devices for diagnosis and treatment. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will be a significant driver of market growth. In addition, the rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases will drive the growth of the transmucosal drugs market. The rising consumption of drugs and therapeutic pharmaceuticals will increase demand for transmucosal drugs. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of self-injectable devices will have a significant impact on the market growth rate for transmucosal drugs. The disadvantages of oral transmucosal drug delivery are expected to slow market growth. Regulatory challenges and approval processes cause delays in the process. Furthermore, low awareness among healthcare professionals and patients may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets, Films), By Routes of Administration (Sublingual mucosa, Buccal mucosa, Others), By Indication (Opioid dependence, Nausea and vomiting, Erectile dysfunction, Neurological disorders, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The tablets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global oral transmucosal drugs market is categorized into tablets and films. Among these, the tablets segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period. Tablets are widely used for medication administration due to their ease of use and familiarity among patients. Drug absorption has become more convenient and efficient thanks to innovations such as quick-dissolving tablets in the mouth. Tablets are widely used to treat a variety of medical conditions, including pain, and doctors prescribe them for both clinical and home use.

The sublingual mucosa segment is expected to hold a significant share of the oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global oral transmucosal drugs market is categorized into sublingual mucosa, buccal mucosa, and others. Among these, the sublingual mucosa segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period. Sublingual medications provide medicine faster and more efficiently than other methods. They function by being absorbed through blood vessels with a large blood supply and a thin mucosa, allowing drugs to enter the bloodstream more quickly. This makes sublingual drugs particularly useful for treating acute medical conditions such as pain, which require immediate relief. With continuous advancements in research and technology in this industry, the sublingual mucosa segment is expected to continue to lead the oral transmucosal medicines market.

The opioid dependence segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR growth of the oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on the indication, the global oral transmucosal drugs market is categorized into opioid dependence, nausea and vomiting, erectile dysfunction, neurological disorders, and others. Among these, the opioid dependence segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period. This increase is due to the growing prevalence of opioid addiction and the need for more advanced and effective treatment. In July 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) published a research article highlighting the growing problem of opioid use disorder (OUD) and addiction in the United States and around the world. It was discovered that approximately three million people in the United States and six million people worldwide have had OUD. Furthermore, around half a million Americans rely on heroin. To address this, oral transmucosal drugs, including sublingual medications, have demonstrated efficacy in delivering medication to people suffering from opioid dependence.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold the substantial growth of the oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global oral transmucosal drugs market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market during the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies dispense medications, including oral transmucosal drugs, and offer pharmaceutical services. Healthcare professionals rely on these pharmacies to provide medications to patients in a secure and closely monitored setting. They serve a diverse patient population, including those with acute medical conditions, so they are an important channel for managing their medication needs.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global oral transmucosal drugs market over the forecast period. The high prevalence of Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and dysphagia in target populations helps to drive growth. Furthermore, the market benefits from an aging population and a strong willingness to try new oral transmucosal medications. According to a 2022 Stat Pearls article, proactive regional players and the availability of medications to treat opioid use disorders contribute to North America's market growth. It focused on the ongoing global opioid use disorder and addiction crisis. The Europe market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth around 29% during the forecast period owing to the existence of a large population suffering from stress and mental conditions. The European market is being driven by rising demand for pain management and active regional market participants. For Instance, in September 2022, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops drugs to address patients' problems with current standards of care and provides transformative products to improve their lives, announced that it had signed a license and supply agreement with Pharmanovia for Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global oral transmucosal drugs market are ZIM Laboratories Limited, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, C.L.Pharm Co. Ltd, IntelGenx Corp, CURE Pharmaceutical, Seoul Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc, NAL Pharma, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Others

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global oral transmucosal drugs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market, By Product Type

Tablets

Films

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

Sublingual mucosa

Buccal mucosa

Others

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market, By Indication

Opioid dependence

Nausea and vomiting

Erectile dysfunction

Neurological disorders

Others

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Global Oral Transmucosal Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



