Westland Insurance announces $50,000 matching gift to Covenant House Vancouver

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada's largest independently owned brokerages, has announced a matching gift of $50,000 to Covenant House Vancouver. Located in Vancouver’s downtown core, this shelter provides crucial support to young individuals who are facing or at risk of houselessness or human trafficking.

As the lead donor for Covenant House's spring Match Campaign, Westland Insurance is participating in a vital initiative that sustains the organization's programs. This contribution ensures that the young people who rely on Covenant House can continue to receive the care and assistance they need.

Westland Insurance's gift means that any donation made before June 30 will be matched, dollar for dollar. Donations will directly benefit the youth accessing Covenant House services at various stages of their journey. From the Community Support Services, which include the Drop-In space and Street Outreach team, to the young individuals striving for independence and learning essential life skills, this donation will have a profound impact on their lives.

"Youth houselessness is a critical issue in the Lower Mainland. We feel privileged to support Covenant House Vancouver and their incredible work in providing a safe haven for vulnerable youth," said Cari Watson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Client Experience for Westland Insurance. "Giving back to the communities we serve is engrained in our DNA. This donation aligns perfectly with Westland’s commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our society."

Covenant House Vancouver is dedicated to helping young individuals break the cycle of houselessness and providing them with the necessary tools to build a better future. Their comprehensive programs offer shelter, healthcare, education, and employment support, empowering youth to achieve their full potential. By supporting organizations like Covenant House, Westland Insurance is actively working towards creating a brighter future for young individuals in need.

The Match Campaign runs until June 30. Thanks to Westland Insurance, any gift made will make twice the impact. Donations to Covenant House Vancouver can be made on their website and will help provide food, shelter, clothing, and essential support to young people experiencing or at-risk of houselessness or human trafficking.

For more information about Westland Insurance and their community initiatives, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.