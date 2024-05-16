Biden Administration Announces Big Investment Totals for HBCUs $16B in “whole of government” Investments

Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that during their three-plus years in office, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received over $16 billion in investments. Not only does this investment include funds received from their COVID-19 American Rescue Plan (ARP) law but also other routine, annual investments like the Education Department’s Strengthening HBCUs and student help-focused Pell Grant programs.

“UNCF (United Negro College Fund) works with both political parties and is non-partisan, and even with that I can tell you no other administration has prioritized HBCUs like this one,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

“HBCUs have been chronically underfunded, systematically, since inception. While the efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration are helpful, let me be clear more is needed via federal and state governments as well as our philanthropic partners.”

“Big efforts like this are done purposefully, not by happenstance,” said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president, public policy and government affairs, UNCF. “President Biden and Vice President Harris came into office proposing nearly $9 billion for HBCUs via the ARP and their infrastructure plan.”

“The funds in the $16 billion-number showcase a dual strategy that we at UNCF have also embraced, prioritizing institutions and students. Infrastructure funds are necessary for institutions, and students coming from a lower socioeconomic background must have the Pell Grant doubled. We at UNCF want to work with everyone to ensure these outcomes are achieved,” Murray said.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.