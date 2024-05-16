Global Cookies Market Size To Worth USD 52.98 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.9%

New York, United States , May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cookies Market Size is to Grow from USD 27.08 Billion in 2023 to USD 52.98 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the projected period.





A cookie is a sort of baked good that is usually small, flat, and sweet. Cookies are often formed with a batter that includes flour, sugar, and some type of fat, such as butter or oil. Additional ingredients may include chocolate chips, almonds, oats, or raisins. The market offers a diverse choice of cookie flavors and styles. Cookies contain a variety of nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and fat. In addition, premium ingredients, unique flavors, and functional additives, such as cookies with added protein or fiber, are driving corporate growth. Continuous development in flavors, ingredients, and formulae attracts consumers looking for distinctive and different tastes, driving industry growth. Furthermore, the popularity of quick snack options such as cookies can be allocated to busy lifestyles and on-the-go eating habits. Convenient types, single-serve packaging, and portability all help to fuel market expansion. However, regulations controlling food labeling, composition, and dietary claims could affect the production and advertising of cookies, particularly those containing artificial additives or excessive sugar/fat levels.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cookies Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Refrigerated Cookies, Icebox Cookies, Drop Cookies, Bar Cookies, Molded Cookies, Fried Cookies, No-Bake Cookies, Rolled Cookies, Sandwich Cookies), By Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The bar cookies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cookies market during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global corneal implant market is categorized into refrigerated cookies, icebox cookies, drop cookies, bar cookies, molded cookies, fried cookies, no-bake cookies, rolled cookies, and sandwich cookies. Among these, the bar cookies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cookies market during the forecast period. The bar cookies are easy to wrap and store and have a long shelf life. However, bar cookies, which include popular varieties such as chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin, are the most commonly consumed type of cookie and so have the biggest market share.

The rigid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the packaging type, the global corneal implant market is categorized into flexible, rigid, and others. Among these, the rigid segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Many manufacturers favor rigid packaging because it retains the cookies' freshness, form, and texture. This packaging is also simply stacked and storage-friendly, which makes it ideal for transportation and distribution.

The offline segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global cookies market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global corneal implant market is categorized into offline and online. Among these, the offline segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global cookies market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, for example, offer a large product assortment and considerable consumer traffic, making it easy for consumers to buy cookies along with other necessities. The increasing popularity of offline distribution channels can be ascribed to consumers' ease of access and purchase.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global cookies market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global cookies market over the forecast period. Gluten-free cookies are also popular since lactose allergies and other nutritional diseases become more common in affluent European countries. Furthermore, bulk cookie manufacturing and shipment of brand-name cookies to other countries. Consumer lifestyle changes and growing concern about health are driving demand for healthier, more organic cookie options. Additionally, the German cookies market held the largest market share, while the UK cookies industry was the fastest expanding in Europe.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global cookies market during the projected timeframe. The growing worries about poor diet, obesity, and other health problems, an increasing number of Americans are choosing better eating options. This aspect has increased the market share of nutritious cookies in the region, especially in the United States.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cookies market include Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG, Dali Food Group Co. Ltd., Haas Food Equipment GmbH, Danone S.A., McKee Foods Corporation, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Industries Limited, ITC Limited, Lotus Bakeries NV, The Hershey Company, MARS Inc., United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Burton's Biscuit Company, Arnott's Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited, Griesson - de Beukelaer GmbH & Co. KG, and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, ITC Foods introduced its inaugural millet cookies in the Sunfeast Farmlite range. Earlier this year, ITC introduced 'ITC Mission Millet,' supported by a strong three-pillar model focusing on creating a 'good-for-you' product range, promoting sustainable farming methods, and educating consumers on the advantages of millets.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Cookies Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cookies Market, By Type

Refrigerated Cookies

Ice Box Cookies

Drop Cookies

Bar Cookies

Molded Cookies

Fried Cookies

No-Bake Cookies

Rolled Cookies

Sandwich Cookies

Global Cookies Market, By Packaging Type

Flexible

Rigid

Others

Global Cookies Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Cookies Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



