Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Participate in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 22nd, 2024, with a live fireside chat scheduled for 9:00-9:40 am ET. The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors in conjunction with the Conference.



To register for the presentation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit the Benchmark website at 2024 Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference.

About Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com

Company Contact:

Harvard Bioscience

Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer

(508) 893-3120