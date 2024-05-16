ZimVie to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental market, today announced that the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



ZimVie will be presenting at the upcoming Stifel 2024 Jaws & Paws Conference. ZimVie’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

ZimVie’s management will also be presenting at the 45th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentations by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at investor.zimvie.com.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life.

