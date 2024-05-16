Amwell CEO Roy Schoenberg to Speak at Stanford Disability & Telehealth Conference

Boston, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, today announced its Co-CEO and President, Roy Schoenberg, M.D., M.P.H., will speak at the Disability & Telehealth Conference at 12:15 PST on Saturday, May 18. The virtual conference explores barriers to telehealth enhancement for those with disabilities and the innovative solutions underway to advance healthcare accessibility.

Schoenberg will participate in the virtual panel, “Technology and Bold Solutions for Accessible Telehealth.” The session will focus on big tech’s role in driving innovations to meet the unique needs of patients with disabilities and will highlight the strategies and approaches that can fill care and accessibility gaps and improve health equity. Schoenberg will be joined by leaders from Stanford Medicine, Stanford Health Care, Zoom and Apple.

“The one in four adults in the U.S. who live with a disability that prevents them from accessing healthcare deserve better from the industry that is essential for their vitality,” said Schoenberg. “Virtual care is a bridge that can connect individuals to the care they need, helping to overcome physical, societal, and communication barriers and a lack of accessible medical equipment or transportation. I’m glad to represent Amwell in this important conversation that’s increasing prioritization for healthcare to become more equitable and inclusive for all.”

Amwell solutions prioritize improving access to quality healthcare for everyone, including those with disabilities. Patients can access care from anywhere with standard cellular coverage or internet connection, reducing the need to travel to in-person appointments and check-ins. Language and communication barriers are addressed with Interpreter Services and accessibility features enabled on Amwell Converge™, a WCAG-conformant platform.

