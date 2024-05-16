American Oncology Network Appoints New Board Member

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community oncology practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of William “Bill” J. Valle to its Board of Directors, effective April 19, 2024.

“On behalf of the Board, I am honored to be officially welcoming Bill,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer and vice chairman of the Board. “Bill has extensive experience and knowledge that will help guide AON on its mission forward. His fresh perspectives and insights will serve as a catalyst for innovation as we continue to close the cancer care gap and improve access to cancer care and services. We are thrilled to have him joining the Board.”

Valle’s vast experience includes serving in leadership positions across a 14-year tenure at Fresenius Medical Care AG Management, the leading provider of dialysis products, and Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., a recognized solution for delivering comprehensive chronic kidney disease care. Before that, he was the president and chief executive officer of strategic advisory services at Innovative Health Strategies, LLC.

Additionally, Valle has participated as a member of various boards of Fresenius Medical Care AG Management, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc., Sound Physicians, Interwell Health and Vifor FMC Renal Pharma, Ltd.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to learn from a seasoned board of healthcare leaders and contribute my knowledge and expertise to AON, a company that I believe is making a true impact in the communities it serves,” said Valle. “AON’s dedication to improving cancer care access and creating equitable cancer care resonates deeply with me. My background in driving healthcare solutions can complement the Board’s existing strengths and help us collectively achieve greater success and improve cancer care for years to come.”

“We are confident that the addition of Bill will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Board,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “His passion for improved healthcare is evident and fuels his willingness to participate on our Board. Bill shares the vision of AON, and we are excited to be collaborating with him to drive the company’s growth and success in community oncology.”

Valle will join the other Board members, Dr. Divers, Todd Schonherz, James Stith, Bradley M. Fluegel, and Ravi Sarin.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at www.AONcology.com.

