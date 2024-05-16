Information mensuelle relative au nombre total des droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

(Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

PARIS, 16 mai 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Place de cotation : Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateNombre total d’actions
composant le capital social		Nombre total de droits de vote
03/05/202499 955 53587 891 239


Pour de plus amples informations sur Cellectis, veuillez contacter :        

Contact média :        
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Contacts pour les relations avec les investisseurs :        
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com        
Sandya von der Weid, Associate Director, LifeSci Advisors, +41 786 80 05 38      

