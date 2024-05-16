Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)



PARIS, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595



Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting rights 05/03/2024 99,955,535 87,891,239





For further information on Cellectis, please contact:

Media contact:

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relations contacts:

Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577

