Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting rights
05/03/202499,955,53587,891,239


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:     

Media contact:      
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93, media@cellectis.com

Investor Relations contacts:      
Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com
Ashley R. Robinson, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577  

