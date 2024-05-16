ATS 2024: New ResMed-Supported Research Shows Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Critical Role of PAP Therapy

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When:          May 17–22, 2024
Where:         San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) | 111 Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101
                       Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina | 333 West Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101

Research:     26 ResMed-supported abstracts will be presented at ATS. Full list below. Highlights:

  • Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing with Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (READ-ASV)
    in Opioid Users – a European Registry
    • Sunday May 19, 2024, 9:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., SDCC 32A-B
    • Presented by Jean-Louis Pepin, MD, Grenoble Alpes University, France
  • An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States into 2050
    • Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC Area C Hall A-B2
    • Presented by Elroy Boers, PhD, ResMed Science Center
  • All-Cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea
    • Monday, May 20, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC 32A-B
    • Presented by Atul Malhotra, MD, University of California, San Diego
  • Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare Database
    • Monday, May 20, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., SDCC 32A-B
    • Presented by Holger Woehrle, MD, Ulm Lung Centre, Germany
  • Treatment of Sleep-Disordered Breathing with Adaptive Servo-Ventilation – Outcomes in Patients with Treatment-Emergent or Persistent Central Sleep Apnea
    • Tuesday, May 21, 2:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Marriott Marquis Pacific Ballroom 15-17
    • Presented by Michael Arzt, MD, Universitätsklinikum Regensburg, Germany

Innovation Hub:     Healthcare of Today, Looking Towards Tomorrow: Digital Innovations and Patient Centricity

  • Monday, May 20, 1:15 - 1:35 p.m., SDCC Innovation Hub 4
  • Presented by Monica Mallampalli, Chief Executive Officer at Alliance of Sleep Apnea Partners, and Carlos Nunez, ResMed Chief Medical Officer

Booth #1442:            Featuring ResMed’s latest innovations in respiratory care:

  • AirCurve™ 11 Bilevel Devices Enable Healthcare Providers to Make Informed Decisions about Care, Deliver Personalized Support, and Drive Positive Therapy Outcomes for Patients with Sleep Apnea
  • AirFit F40: Experience Unprecedented Freedom with the Comfort and Optimized Seal Performance of ResMed’s Smallest Full-Face CPAP Mask

Complete list of ResMed sponsored studies to be presented at ATS 2024:

Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) in opioid users – a European registrySunday, May 19, 2024
9:15 AM -11:15 AM
8-year Trends in Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, and Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Use in Patients With Obstructive Sleep ApneaSunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Impact of CPAP Termination on Permanent Work Disability in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A French Nationwide Alaska Database AnalysisSunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Tailoring Social Support to Improve PAP Therapy Usage in Obstructive Sleep ApneaSunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Examining Alignment of Patient Medication-taking Behaviors With Inhaler Usage Recommendations in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and AsthmaSunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Using Natural Language Processing for Qualitative Research: Insights From a Real-world AnalysisSunday May 19, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
A Qualitative Analysis of Perceptions and Awareness of Air Pollution and Its Health Effects in Asthma Among Asthma-care Professionals Across Southern CaliforniaMonday May 20, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
An Estimate of the Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States Into 2050Monday May 20, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
All-cause Mortality in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Systematic Literature Review Including Randomised Trials and Confounding Adjusted Non-randomised Controlled Studies and Meta-analysis of Positive Airway Pressure TreatmentMonday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Impact of Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy on Hospitalization in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Analysis of a German Healthcare DatabaseMonday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Hypoxic Burden but Not AHI Predicts Risk of Cardiovascular Events: A Secondary Analysis of the RICCADSA Clinical TrialMonday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
A Digital Quality Improvement Program Delivered By Clinical Pharmacists Can Reduce Acute Care Visits In COPDMonday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Hands-on Simulation Training With Home Ventilators Improves PCCM Fellow Understanding of Nocturnal NIV in Chronic HypercapniaMonday May 20, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
The Economic and Health Burden of COPD in North America Through 2050: A Scenario Analysis Based on Two Large Data SourcesTuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Impact of long-term domiciliary noninvasive ventilation (NIV) on severe exacerbations and survival in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): a nationwide cohort study using multistate modelsTuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Nocturnal Hypoxemic Burden and Micro- and Macrovascular Disease in Patients With Type 2 DiabetesTuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Risk Factors for Severe Exacerbation Occurrence Among Patients With COPD-OSA Overlap Syndrome Using Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure TherapyTuesday May 21, 2024
9:15 AM - 4:15 PM
Adherence to Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP-1s) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patients With and Without Type 2 DiabetesTuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Treatment of sleep-disordered breathing with adaptive servo-ventilation (READ-ASV) – outcomes in patients with treatment-emergent or persistent central sleep apnea (TE-CSA) in a European registryTuesday, May 21, 2024
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM
A Scenario-based Modeling Study to Project the Future Burden of COPD in the United States Accounting for the Effects of E-cigarettesTuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
The Impact Of Weight Change On Positive Airway Pressure Use In Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea And ObesityTuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Real World GLP-1 Adherence in Patients with Treated Obstructive Sleep ApneaTuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Less REM Sleep Predicts Mortality in Adults With Coronary Artery Disease and Obstructive Sleep Apnea: The RICCADSA TrialTuesday May 21, 2024
2:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Gender Specific Differences in a National Sample of Individuals with Comorbid Insomnia, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), and DepressionWednesday May 22, 2024
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Use of Weight Management Regimens Among Positive Airway Pressure-Treated Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea and ObesityWednesday May 22, 2024
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A Mixed-methods Exploration of Patient Perspectives on Pap Therapy Initiation: Implications for Improved Outreach and EducationWednesday May 22, 2024
