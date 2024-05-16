Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 16, 2024. A total of 70,912,829 common shares representing 69.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.



At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The eight candidates proposed as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES

IN FAVOR AGAINST Number % Number % Marc Beauchamp 69,650,075 99.63% 256,954 0.37% Danièle Bergeron 69,701,114 99.71% 205,915 0.29% Jean Gattuso 69,651,075 99.63% 255,954 0.37% Laurie Gauthier 69,629,633 99.60% 277,396 0.40% Robert B. Johnston 69,650,540 99.63% 256,489 0.37% Denis Mathieu 69,699,975 99.70% 207,054 0.30% François R. Roy 69,629,975 99.60% 276,954 0.40% Warren J. White 69,700,340 99.70% 206,689 0.30%



Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 99.98%.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

