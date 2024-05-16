Powered Surgical Tools Market Size Projected to Surge USD 4.21 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.61%

Newark, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.68 billion in 2023 global powered surgical tools market will reach USD 4.21 billion by 2033. The growing demand for personalized medicine and customized surgical solutions creates opportunities for powered surgical tool manufacturers to develop patient-specific instruments, implants, and procedural planning software. Tailoring surgical interventions to individual patient anatomy and preferences enhances surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Furthermore, advancements in telemedicine and remote surgery technologies present opportunities for powered surgical tool manufacturers to expand their reach beyond traditional healthcare settings. Remote-controlled robotic systems and teleoperated surgical tools enable surgeons to perform procedures from a distance, improving access to specialized care and reducing geographical barriers. The shift towards value-based healthcare models, prioritizing improved patient outcomes and cost-effective care delivery, also creates opportunities for powered surgical tool manufacturers to develop innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient satisfaction.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14287



Scope of Global Powered Surgical Tools Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 4.61%from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.68 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 4.21 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the global Powered Surgical Tools market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid economic growth, leading to significant investments in healthcare infrastructure. Expanding healthcare facilities, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and speciality clinics, create a conducive environment for adopting powered surgical tools to support advanced surgical procedures. Most importantly, rising healthcare expenditure in countries across the Asia Pacific, driven by population growth, urbanization, and rising income levels, is fueling the demand for advanced medical technologies. Governments and big private sector players are investing in upgrading healthcare facilities and acquiring state-of-the-art equipment, including powered surgical tools, to meet the growing healthcare needs of the population. In addition, the ageing population in the Asia Pacific is driving the demand for surgical interventions to treat age-related conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopaedic disorders, and cancer. With their ability to facilitate minimally invasive procedures and improve surgical outcomes, powered surgical tools are increasingly being utilized in the region to address the healthcare needs of elderly patients. Besides, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is contributing to the growing burden of surgical procedures in Asia Pacific. Powered surgical tools play a crucial role in treating these conditions by enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with greater precision and efficiency, thereby driving market growth.



In 2023, the surgical drill segment dominated the market with the largest share of 41.35% and revenue of 1.10 billion.



The product segment is divided into surgical drill, surgical saw, reamer, staplers, accessories and others. In 2023, surgical drill segment dominated the market with the largest share of 41.35% and revenue of 1.10 billion.



In 2023, the electric operated segment dominated the market with the largest share of 46.21% and revenue of 1.24 billion.



The technology segment is classified into battery operated, electric operated and pneumatic operated. In 2023, the electric operated segment dominated the market with the largest share of 46.21% and revenue of 1.24 billion.



In 2023, the orthopaedic surgery segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62.19% and revenue of 1.67 billion.



The application segment includes cardiothoracic surgery, orthopaedic surgery, spine and neuro surgery and others. In 2023, the orthopaedic surgery segment dominated the market with the largest share of 62.19% and revenue of 1.67 billion.



In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.49% and revenue of 1.54 billion.



The end user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others. In 2023, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.49% and revenue of 1.54 billion.



Advancement in market



In September 2022: Teleflex Incorporated has successfully concluded its previously disclosed acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. Standard Bariatrics has brought to market an inventive powered stapling technology designed specifically for bariatric surgery. Through this collaboration with bariatric surgeons, Teleflex has expanded its solutions, offering medical devices that address user requirements, ensure consistent outcomes, and contribute to lowering the overall cost of care.



Personalized your customization here: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14287



Market Dynamics



Driver: Expanding healthcare infrastructure.



In recent years, healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies has significantly improved, particularly in facilitating access to advanced surgical procedures. One notable aspect of this transformation is upgrading healthcare facilities to support more sophisticated surgical interventions. This aspect includes the expansion and modernization of operating rooms, the acquisition of state-of-the-art surgical equipment, and the training of healthcare professionals in advanced surgical techniques. A key development driving this trend is the greater adoption of powered surgical tools. These tools leverage technology to enhance precision, efficiency, and safety during surgical procedures. For example, powered instruments such as electric scalpels, drills, and saws enable surgeons to perform procedures with greater control and accuracy, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes. The growing need for high-quality surgical care in emerging economies has also significantly driven the adoption of powered surgical tools. As healthcare systems strive to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding population, there is increasing pressure to deliver surgical services that are both effective and efficient. Powered surgical tools offer a means to achieve these goals by enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures more quickly and with fewer complications.



Restraint: Risk of surgical complications.



Powered surgical tools provide significant advantages in terms of precision and efficiency, revolutionizing many aspects of modern surgical practice. However, it's crucial to recognize that their misuse or technical issues can pose serious risks to patients. Despite their benefits, powered surgical tools can amplify the potential for surgical complications if used incorrectly. One of the primary concerns is the risk of human error. While these tools offer enhanced precision, they also demand high skill and attention from surgeons and operating room staff. Improper technique or inadequate training in handling these tools can lead to inadvertent tissue damage, surgical site infections, or other complications. Additionally, technical failures in powered surgical instruments can occur unexpectedly, further exacerbating the risk of adverse events. Malfunctions such as power outages, mechanical faults, or software glitches can disrupt surgical procedures and compromise patient safety. Even a momentary loss of control or accuracy due to technical issues can have serious consequences during delicate surgical manoeuvres.



Opportunity: Strategic collaborations and partnerships.



Collaboration among healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and research institutions represents a powerful engine for innovation and market expansion within the healthcare industry. One of the primary benefits of such partnerships is the ability to leverage combined knowledge and capabilities to develop customized solutions that address specific healthcare needs. By tapping into the expertise of healthcare providers and research institutions, medical device manufacturers can gain valuable insights into emerging clinical trends, patient preferences, and unmet needs. This factor enables them to design and refine products that deliver superior outcomes and enhance patient care. Furthermore, strategic collaborations facilitate the expansion of distribution networks, allowing medical device manufacturers to reach a broader customer base. By partnering with established healthcare providers, manufacturers can access extensive networks of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities, increasing their market reach and penetration. This factor expands distribution capability, drives sales growth, and enhances brand visibility and market presence. In addition to domestic market expansion, collaboration can facilitate entry into new geographical markets. By partnering with local healthcare providers or research institutions in target regions, medical device manufacturers can gain valuable insights into regulatory requirements, market dynamics, and cultural nuances. This strategic approach enables them to tailor their products and marketing plans to the exact needs of each market, thereby maximizing their competitiveness and revenue potential.



Challenge: Maintenance and servicing requirements.



The upkeep of powered surgical tools involves various tasks, including cleaning, calibration, and component replacement, to guarantee their reliability and safety during surgeries. Healthcare institutions must invest in trained personnel and specialized equipment to conduct these maintenance procedures effectively. Additionally, they may need to establish partnerships with manufacturers or third-party service providers for more intricate repairs and technical support. The financial implications of maintaining powered surgical tools can be significant, encompassing expenses for personnel training, spare parts, and service contracts. For healthcare facilities operating within tight budgets, these additional costs can be prohibitive and may deter them from adopting or expanding the use of advanced surgical technologies. Moreover, managing maintenance logistics can pose challenges, particularly for facilities serving remote or underserved areas. Coordinating service schedules, shipping equipment for repairs, and ensuring uninterrupted availability of surgical tools can strain logistical resources and disrupt surgical workflows.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@thebrainyinsights.com | +1-315-215-1633



Some of the major players operating in the global Powered Surgical Tools market are:



• Alcon

• Abbott

• Adeor medical AG

• Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

• Arthrex, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Brasseler USA

• ConMed Corporation

• DePuy Synthes

• De Soutter Medical

• Exactech Inc.

• GEISTER MEDIZINTECHNIK GmbH

• GPC Medical Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• KLS Martin Group

• Medtronic

• MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC.

• Matortho

• Nouvag AG

• Orthopromed Inc.

• Panther Healthcare

• RIMEC S.R.L.

• Stryker

• Smith & Nephew Inc.

• Surtex Instruments Limited

• Sharma Orthopedic

• Zimmer Biomet



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product



• Surgical Drill

• Surgical Saw

• Reamer

• Staplers

• Accessories

• Others



By Technology



• Battery Operated

• Electric Operated

• Pneumatic Operated



By Application



• Cardiothoracic Surgery

• Orthopaedic Surgery

• Spine and Neuro Surgery

• Others



By End User



• Hospitals & Clinics

• Cancer Research Organizations

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/14287/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (Units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com