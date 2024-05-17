Construction Helmet Market Size Projected to Surge USD 2.48 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.75%

Newark, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global construction helmet market is expected to grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.48 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

It has been observed that construction sites have many potential hazards that can lead to serious injuries if no precautions are taken. The most crucial piece of protective equipment for the construction labour and workers is a construction safety helmet. The wearing of a helmet helps prevent any major injuries, and it can also save lives in case of falling objects, etc.



Report Coverage Details CAGR 5.75% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.42 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.48 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Material, Product Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Construction Helmet market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In April 2018: JSP invested in R&D to develop the thermal safety helmet liner, which helps keep the ears and head of the wearer warm. It helps the worker to listen properly and work with the safety helmet. Its use is approved with the EVO range of JSP Safety helmets at construction sites. It helped the organization grow its market share in the Construction Helmet market.



Market Growth & Trends



Putting a helmet on the head is the first line of defence for all construction workers. It is observed that head injuries have become one of the most common hazards in the construction sector as workers are generally vulnerable to falling debris, objects, overhead hazards and bumps, among others, which can lead to severe brain injuries and concussions and could lead to death. Hence, the demand for the construction helmet market is growing. The hard hat helped that worker escape any serious injury and came out with a little bruise. Also, in many developing and developed countries, there are laws according to which employers should offer construction safety helmets to workers and labourers at the construction site and must enforce their use. Also, there is growing awareness about safety among workers and employees. All these factors are fueling the growth of the construction helmet market. Also, it has been observed that there is an expansion of the construction sector in emerging economies, and hence, the strict safety norms are pushing the use of protective gear on the construction site. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, along with the growing constriction sector in emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, are fueling the growth of the constriction helmet market. Based on one of the studies, China, the US and India by 2027 will account for around half of the market share in the worldwide construction and engineering market. The construction activities are going on all across the world. For instance, in Europe, many large infrastructure programs will be proposed in the next few years to push the region towards net zero carbon emissions. Around USD 863 billion in funds from the EU Next Generation Fund have already been initiated in one such program, with Italy and Spain as key beneficiaries. Based on one of the studies, the EU Renovation Wave is one of the crucial programs that will massively impact the construction activity in Europe as it will double the renovation rate on both non-residential and residential buildings, targeting the reduction of greenhouse emissions by 60% by the end of 2030. All these factors are driving the growth of the Construction Helmets market.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the Polyethylene segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62.88% and market revenue of USD 0.89 Billion.



The material segment is divided into polyethylene, fiberglass, polycarbonate and others. In 2023, the Polyethylene segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 62.88% and market revenue of USD 0.89 Billion. This market share is attributed to the low price of the helmets compared to those made with other materials.



• In 2023, the Hard Hats segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 85.89% and market revenue of USD 1.22 Billion.



The product segment is divided into hard hats and bump caps. In 2023, the Hard Hats segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 85.89% and market revenue of USD 1.22 Billion. Hard hats are broadly used in the construction sector. As infrastructure projects are growing worldwide, the demand for hard hats is also growing.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Construction Helmet Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global Construction Helmet industry, with a market share of 49.23% and a market value of around USD .70 Billion in 2023. It is attributed to the growing construction sector in China, India and Japan because there is a requirement for new infrastructure in these countries due to an increase in the urban population. Also, it has been observed that the ASEAN governments are planning to invest in infrastructure and initiate stronger inter-regional collaboration with China.



Key players operating in the global Construction Helmet market are:



• Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Centurion Safety Products Ltd.

• Delta Plus Group

• Alpha Solway Ltd.

• Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd.

• DBA HexArmor

• Engelbert Strauss GmbH

• Honeywell International Inc

• JSP Ltd.

• 3M Co.

• uvex group

• Sure Safety India Ltd.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Construction Helmet market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Construction Helmet Market by Material:



• Polyethylene

• Fiberglass

• Polycarbonate

• Others



Global Construction Helmet Market by Product:



• Hard Hats

• Bump Caps

About the report:



The global Construction Helmet market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



