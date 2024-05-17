Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against HireRight, Checkpoint, Ocugen, and Sonder Innovations and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT), Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT), Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with HireRight’s October 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2024

HireRight provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions to a customer base characterized as a “diverse set of organizations, from large-scale multinational businesses to small and medium-sized businesses, across a broad range of industries.” The Company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name and boasts a purportedly “robust pipeline of opportunities developed by [its] sales team to continue to attract new customers and take share in the market.”

On October 6, 2021, HireRight filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after an amendment, was declared effective by the SEC on October 28, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On November 1, 2021, HireRight filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, collectively with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

That same day, pursuant to the Offering Documents, HireRight’s common stock began publicly trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol HRT.

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, HireRight issued approximately 22. million shares of its common stock to the public at the Offering price of $19.00 per share for proceeds to the Company of approximately $399 million after applicable underwriting discounts and commissions, and before expenses.

According to the complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HireRight was exposed to customers with significant employment and hiring risk and the Company derived greater revenue growth from existing client hiring than from new client hiring; (ii) as a result, the Company’s revenue growth was unsustainable to the extent that it relied on the stability of its current customers’ hiring and/or the profitability of securing new customers; (iii) accordingly, HireRight had overstated its post-IPO business and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 19, 2023, Stifel, a brokerage and investment banking firm, downgraded HireRight’s stock from a Hold to a Buy, prompting several market analysts to issue publications discussing the downgrade. For example, Seeking Alpha reported that Stifel found HireRight to be exposed to large technology firms where there is more acute employment and hiring risk, and that more of the Company's growth comes from existing client hiring than from new.

On this news, HireRight’s stock price fell $0.88 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $10.75 per share on January 19, 2023.

At the time of the Complaint's filing, HireRight’s common stock continue to trade below the $19.00 per share IPO price.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - December 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 4, 2024

Checkpoint is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company that focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the U.S. and internationally. The Company relies on third-party contract manufacturers to, inter alia, conduct its preclinical and clinical studies and trials, as well as to complete commercial and pre-commercial manufacturing.

Checkpoint's lead antibody product candidate is cosibelimab for the treatment of selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. In January 2023, Checkpoint submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the approval of cosibelimab as a treatment for patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("cSCC") or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation (the "cosibelimab BLA").

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Checkpoint had overstated its oversight of, and/or its establishment of adequate manufacturing standards and controls over, its third-party contract manufacturers; (ii) accordingly, there were one or more issues with the Company's third-party contract manufacturing organization ("CMO") for cosibelimab; (iii) all the foregoing reduced the likelihood that the FDA would approve the cosibelimab BLA in its present form; (iv) as a result, the manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial prospects of cosibelimab were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 18, 2023, Checkpoint issued a press release disclosing that the FDA had not approved the cosibelimab BLA as a treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. In particular, the Company announced "that the [FDA] has issued a complete response letter ('CRL') for the cosibelimab [BLA] for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced [cSCC] who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation." The Company stated that "[t]he CRL . . . cites findings that arose during a multi-sponsor inspection of Checkpoint's third-party [CMO] as approvability issues to address in a resubmission."

On this news, Checkpoint's stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 44.88%, to close at $1.83 per share on December 18, 2023.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)

Class Period: May 8, 2020 - April 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2024

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ocugen’s financial statements from May 8, 2020 to the present were materially misstated; (2) Ocugen did not have adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)

Class Period: March 16, 2023 - March 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2024

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sonder failed to disclose all issues with its internal controls; (2) Sonder’s financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way Sonder accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

