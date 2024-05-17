Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market To Exceed USD 107.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.24%

New York, United States , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size is to Grow from USD 64.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 107.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.24% during the projected period.





Water and wastewater treatment is a crucial process that involves the purification of wastewater generated from homes, industries, and commercial establishments. The equipment used for water and wastewater treatment removes contaminants from the water to make it safe for reuse or discharge back into the environment and improves the water quality. Different types of equipment are available to address different levels of contamination in the water. Ultrafiltration systems, Vacuum evaporation and distillation, reverse osmosis systems, and tramp oil are used in the industrial sector. The rising population, urbanization, technological advancements, and infrastructure expansion lead to an increasing demand for fresh and processed water resulting in rising market demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. The rising demand for the upgradation of water treatment infrastructure due to the implementation of stringent standards for water quality and discharge is also driving the market growth. Further, the rising demand for energy fuels is also driving the market of water and wastewater treatment equipment in the refining sector. On the contrary, the growing financial burden of implementing advanced and costly water treatment technologies to fulfill stringent regulations in small-scale industries or regions with limited financial resources restrains market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Process (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Treatment), By Application (Municipal and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The tertiary treatment segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on process, the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment. Among these, the tertiary treatment segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The incorporation of advanced treatment methods such as filtration, disinfection, and nutrient removal in the tertiary treatment of water leads to enhanced market growth. Further, the technological advancement in membrane filtration and UV disinfection has increased the use of tertiary treatment equipment. Additionally, the growing awareness about the environmental effects of untreated wastewater urges the market demand in the tertiary segment.

The municipal segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on application, the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is segmented into municipal and industrial. Among these, the municipal segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and rising population intensifies the need for municipal increasing the demand for water services. Further, the growing community awareness about clean water and water management practices surges the market demand for global water and wastewater treatment equipment in the municipal segment.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The rising awareness about the significance of water conservation and environmental protection in the region leads to the enhancement of the market. The presence of a large number of established and emerging players such as Huber SE, SUEZ SA, Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Thermax Limited, and SWA Water Australia is also contributing to the market growth. Further, manufacturing, energy production, agriculture, and municipal services surging the market demand. The introduction of advanced treatment technologies and equipment for enhancing water quality and sustainable water management practices is expected to drive market growth in the region.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The region's strict regulations, including the drinking water directive, Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD), and Water Framework Directive (WFD), led to a rise the investments in water and wastewater treatment equipment. The high concentration of dairy producers in England will encourage an increase in water and wastewater treatment expenditure. Further, improvements in the UK's automotive industry following the Eurozone Crisis are enhancing the market demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Xylem, Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Veolia Group, Ecolab Inc., Ovivo, Parkson Corporation, DuPont, Pentair plc., Evonik Industries AG, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc, Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited, Samco Technologies, Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, WPL Limited, Lenntech B.V., and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Veolia and Vendée Eau inaugurated France's first unit for reusing treated wastewater to produce drinking water as part of the Jourdain program. This solution will provide an additional resource of 1.5 million m3 of drinking water to the Vendée over the period from May to October, during periods of increased water shortage.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, Process Analysis

Primary Treatment

Secondary Treatment

Tertiary Treatment



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, Application Analysis

Municipal

Industrial



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



