Total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Regulated Information
May 17, 2024, 8:00 am
(in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers)
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
(including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF):
SOLUTIONS 30 SE – identifiant E608
Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
-
Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
107,127,984
Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights
107,127,984
Origin of the change
N.A.
Date when the change occurred
N.A.
SOLUTIONS 30 SE
21, Rue du Puits Romain
L-8070 Bertrange, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B179.097
www.solutions30.com
Attachment