Suspended trading due to national holiday

| Source: Storebrand Asset Management AS Storebrand Asset Management AS

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 17 May 2024

The below funds are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen for Friday 17th May due to national holiday in Norway.

As noted in the Financial Calender, the funds may not be available for trading on 1st May and 17th May due to official holidays affecting the Management Company's staffing.

The share classes will resume trading on Tuesday 21st May.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.