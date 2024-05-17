Global Automotive Switch Market Size To Exceed USD 11.98 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.92%

New York, United States , May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Switch Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.98 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during the projected period.





Automotive switches are one of the essential components of a vehicle. All installed electrical equipment in a car is controlled by them. Automotive switches are necessary to operate nearly every interior feature of a car, including the lights. They are used for engine start and stop applications in addition to a variety of other automotive functions. Over the forecast period, rising technical developments and an increasing demand for installing car accessories are expected to fuel the worldwide automotive switches market's expansion. Electronic technologies are finding their way into cars all around the world because they make driving more convenient and comfortable. People are beginning to favour cars with more advanced and convenient electrical features as a result. For instance, the traditional ignition switch in cars that needs a key to function has been replaced by a push-button start/stop mechanism. Many of a vehicle's more traditional functions are currently being replaced by electronic ones. This is driving the global need for automotive switches. However, basic materials required to produce a switch include plastics, metal sheets, and plating materials. Noble metals, whose prices are influenced by market forces, are the usual materials used in plating. This causes fluctuations in the manufactured switches' prices, which hinders their market expansion.

Global Automotive Switch Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Knob, Lever, Button, Touchpad, Others), By Design (Rocker Switches, Rotary Switches, Toggle Switches, Push Switches, Others), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The button segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive switch market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global automotive switch market is categorized into knob, lever, button, touchpad, and others. Among these, the button segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global automotive switch market during the anticipation timeframe. Buttons are used by information displays, gearbox systems, HVAC systems, power windows, and other equipment. More advanced features for cars and light-duty vehicles (LCVs) are expected to result in an increased need for buttons. It is expected that the button market would grow substantially in size, particularly given the increasing average selling price.

The push switches segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the design, the global automotive switch market is categorized into rocker switches, rotary switches, toggle switches, push switches, and others. Among these, the push switches segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. The push swtiches, which often feature a push-button mechanism that is engaged by pressing the button, are helpful for a range of activities requiring on/off or brief control. These switches' straightforward and user-friendly design makes them simple to operate for both drivers and passengers. Turning on or off functions like door locks, window controls, lighting, and hazard warning systems is quick and easy owing to their arrangement.

The passenger cars segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global automotive switch market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the vehicle, the global automotive switch market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Among these, the passenger cars segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global automotive switch market during the anticipation timeframe. These cars often need more switches than other vehicle kinds, both in terms of quantity and diversity, because they have so many features and functionalities that need multiple switches to operate separate systems. Furthermore, passenger cars usually have contemporary comforts and technology-driven features including infotainment systems, driver assistance systems, and comfort-enhancing features. The fact that these intricate systems rely on multiple switches to operate further fuels the need for automotive switches in the passenger car market.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global automotive switch market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global automotive switch market over the anticipation timeframe. The growing prevalence of advanced technology in produced cars, including infotainment screens, automated gearboxes, and front and rear air conditioning, is propelling the Asia Pacific automotive switches market. In the Asia-Pacific market, South Korea and Japan already hold a significant share due to their higher level of electronic penetration.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global automotive switch market during the anticipation timeframe. The major producers in the LCV market in North America are General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, and Ford. These vehicles are starting to come standard with more sophisticated GPS systems, cameras, and potent engines. The increased functionality is anticipated to drive growth in the automotive switch industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global automotive switch market are Panasonic Corporation, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Minda Corporation Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Omron Corporation, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, Switch Mobility, Valeo SA, Toyodenso Co. Ltd, and others.

Recent Developments

On February 2024, ZF Friedrichshafen AG stated that ZF Passive Safety Systems equips its belt tensioner with multiple switchable load limiters (MSLL) to further reduce the impact of accidents.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global automotive switch market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Switch Market, By Type

Knob

Lever

Button

Touchpad

Others

Global Automotive Switch Market, By Design

Rocker Switches

Rotary Switches

Toggle Switches

Push Switches

Others

Global Automotive Switch Market, By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Switch Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



