Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2024: Asia-Pacific Set for Swift Growth Amidst Advancements in Immunotherapy and Diagnostic Tools

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non hodgkin lymphoma (nhl) market has grown strongly in recent years, from $9.34 billion in 2023 to $10.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Historical growth in the management of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) can be credited to several factors. These include the increased incidence of NHL cases, advancements in diagnostic tools, developments in chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments, ongoing clinical research and drug development efforts, as well as improvements in survival rates for individuals diagnosed with NHL.



The non hodgkin lymphoma (nhl) market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The projected expansion during the forecasted period can be ascribed to the increasing elderly demographic, advancements in targeted therapies and immunotherapy, precision medicine developments, heightened awareness leading to early detection. Key trends anticipated in this period encompass the surge in biosimilars, incorporation of next-generation sequencing, uptake of CAR-T cell therapies, introduction of new chemotherapy agents, as well as the utilization of real-world evidence and outcomes research.



The anticipated surge in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market is primarily fueled by the condition's widespread prevalence. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer originating in the lymphatic system, is becoming increasingly common among populations. As highlighted by the American Cancer Society's January 2023 report, it constitutes 4% of all cancers and is projected to affect approximately 80,550 Americans in 2023, leading to an estimated 20,180 fatalities. Similarly, data from the Canadian Cancer Society in May 2022 indicated 11,400 diagnosed cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Canada that year, resulting in 3,000 fatalities. This escalating prevalence underscores the driving force behind the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market's growth.



The burgeoning elderly population is poised to be a key driver for the expansion of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market. With a higher incidence of this ailment among older adults, the specialized care and treatment required for this segment emphasize the market's trajectory. As forecasted by the World Health Organization in October 2022, the global elderly population, defined as individuals aged 65 and above, is set to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, making up one-sixth of the world's populace by 2030. Consequently, the rising demographic of elderly individuals contributes significantly to the expansion of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market.



The non-Hodgkin lymphoma market is witnessing a significant trend in drug innovation, driving advancements in treatment options. Companies operating in this sector are actively pursuing product innovation to fortify their market positions. Genentech Inc.'s December 2022 FDA approval for Lunsumio, a novel bispecific antibody targeting relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, exemplifies this trend. This immunotherapy, a fixed-duration cancer treatment, provides readily available options for patients without delays in receiving treatment, based on positive outcomes from Phase II GO29781 research.



Major players in the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market are intensifying their focus on introducing cutting-edge immunotherapies such as Epcoritamab-bysp (EPKINLY) to gain a competitive edge. This investigational subcutaneous immunotherapy, targeting CD20-expressing B-cell malignancies, has exhibited promising results in clinical trials, notably in relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. AbbVie Inc.'s November 2023 breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for Epcoritamab-bysp (EPKINLY) in treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma marks a significant milestone. Additionally, the EMA's validation of a Type II application for epcoritamab (TEPKINLY) for the same indication is supported by encouraging results from the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 clinical trial, involving 128 adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), including FL.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: B-Cell Lymphoma; T-Cell Lymphoma

By Treatment: Surgery; Stem Cell Transplant; Chemotherapy; Immunotherapy; Targeted Therapy; Radiation Therapy

By Route of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Other Routes of Administration

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Other Distribution Channels

By End-Users: Hospitals; Homecare; Specialty Centers; Other End Users

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Companies Profiled

Bayer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Biogen Idec

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

Incyte Corporation

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Kite Pharma Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

MorphoSys AG

Nordic Nanovector ASA

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Seattle Genetics Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

