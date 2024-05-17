Global Biogas Compression Market Outlook 2024-2037, Featuring Mehrer Compression, Wartsila, Neuman & Esser, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren, Fornovo Gas and Bharat Petroleum

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biogas Compression Market Outlook 2024-2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biogas compression market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 15.21% over the forecast period, 2024 - 2037. Factors such as the surge in the adoption as vehicle fuel, followed by the rising number of government policies and incentives are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising number of technological advancement and development taking place in this particular sector are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 156.6 Billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 25 Billion in the year 2024.



The global biogas compression market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, application, feedstock, and by region. By feedstock, the market is segmented into bio-municipal waste, agriculture residue and energy crops. By the end of 2037, the energy crops segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 57.02 Billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 8.92 Billion in the year 2024.



On the basis of region, the global biogas compression market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Europe, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 85.54 Billion by the end of 2037. Moreover, in the year 2024, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 12.38 Billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global biogas compression market that are included in our report are Mehrer Compression GmbH, Wartsila Corporation, NEUMAN & ESSER, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren, Fornovo Gas S.p.A., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited., and others.



