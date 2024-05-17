Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook to 2036, Featuring Fassisi, Bionote USA, Swissavans, MEGACOR Veterinary Diagnostics and Woodley Equipment Company

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary rapid test market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.02% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2036. Factors such as the surge in the adoption of growth strategies by market players, followed by the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Additionally, the rising need for animal derived food products are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 2.19 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 0.80 billion in the year 2023.
The global veterinary rapid test market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by patient type, animal type, application, and by region. By patient type, the market is segmented into rapid test kits and rapid test readers. By the end of 2036, the rapid test kit segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 0.50 billion in the year 2023.
On the basis of region, the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 0.58 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.20 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global veterinary rapid test market that are included in our report are Fassisi GmbH, Bionote USA Inc., Swissavans., MEGACOR Veterinary Diagnostics, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Abbreviations
3. Research Methodology & Approach
4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers
5. Forces of Market Constituents
5.1. Factors/Drivers Impacting the Growth of the Market
5.2. Market Trends for Better Business Practices
6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth
7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
8. Government Regulation: How they Would Aid Business?
9. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis
10. Industry Risk Analysis
11. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market
11.1. Ukraine-Russia crisis
11.2. Potential US economic slowdown
11.3. Impact of Recession on the Global Economy
12. Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis
13. Regional Analysis on Veterinary Infectious Diseases Epidemiology
14. Industry Growth Outlook
15. Industry Supply Chain Analysis
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Cross Analysis of Animal Type w.r.t End User, USD Million, 2023-2036
18. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company from Its Competitor
19. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
19.1. Major Company Product Mapping
19.2. Company Market Share (2022)
19.3. Business Profile of Key Enterprise
19.3.1. Zoetis Services LLC
19.3.2. IDEXX
19.3.3. Heska Corporation
19.3.4. Biopanda Reagents Ltd
19.3.5. Virbac
19.3.6. Fassisi
19.3.7. BioNote, Inc.
19.3.8. Swissavans AG
19.3.9. WOODLEY EQUIPMENT COMPANY LTD
19.3.10. MEGACOR Veterinary Diagnostics
19.3.11. Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co., Ltd..
20. Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Analysis of Trends, Growth Factors in the Region, and impact on Y-O-Y Revenue
20.3. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Thousand Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
20.4. Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Segmentation Analysis (2023-2036)
20.4.1. By Product Type
20.4.2. Rapid Test Kit, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.4.3. Rapid Test Reader, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.5. By Animal Type
20.5.1. Companion Animals, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.5.2. Live-Stock Animals, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.6. By Application
20.6.1. Viral Infection, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.6.2. Bacterial-Infection, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.6.3. Parasite, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.6.4. Allergy, Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2023-2036F
20.7. By Geography
21. North America Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook
22. Europe Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook
23. Asia Pacific Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook
24. Latin America Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook
25. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocz7z5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.