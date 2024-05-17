Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook to 2036, Featuring Fassisi, Bionote USA, Swissavans, MEGACOR Veterinary Diagnostics and Woodley Equipment Company

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Rapid Test Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary rapid test market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.02% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2036. Factors such as the surge in the adoption of growth strategies by market players, followed by the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising need for animal derived food products are also expected to boost the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 2.19 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 0.80 billion in the year 2023.



The global veterinary rapid test market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by patient type, animal type, application, and by region. By patient type, the market is segmented into rapid test kits and rapid test readers. By the end of 2036, the rapid test kit segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 0.50 billion in the year 2023.



On the basis of region, the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the markets in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 0.58 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 0.20 billion.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global veterinary rapid test market that are included in our report are Fassisi GmbH, Bionote USA Inc., Swissavans., MEGACOR Veterinary Diagnostics, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. and others.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocz7z5

