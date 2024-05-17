RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Source: Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-05-17
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,570 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids12 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.445 %
Lowest yield2.436 %
Highest accepted yield2.449 %
% accepted at highest yield       45.00 

 

Auction date2024-05-17
Loan1061 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,060 
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids10 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.332 %
Lowest yield2.332 %
Highest accepted yield2.333 %
% accepted at highest yield       48.00 



 