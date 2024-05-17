RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-05-17
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,570
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|2.445 %
|Lowest yield
|2.436 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.449 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|45.00
|Auction date
|2024-05-17
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,060
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.332 %
|Lowest yield
|2.332 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.333 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|48.00