Cargo Inspection Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1 Billion to 2030 with Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals Segment Accounting for $1.9 Billion

Global Cargo Inspection Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Cargo Inspection estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals End-Use, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metals & Mining End-Use segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $778.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Cargo Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$778.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$820 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

