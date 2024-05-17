Environmental Test Chambers Global Business Report 2024 - Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Test Chambers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$793.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Temperature & Humidity Test Chambers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$419.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Customized Test Chambers segment is estimated at 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $185.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$185.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of Pharmaceutical Industry

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing

Rise in Number of Regulations Across Industries for Safety and Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in Battery Testing Domain

Rising Significance of Battery Testing

Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Test Chambers

Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber

Aerospace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental Test Chambers

New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand

Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of Automotive Industry

Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing

Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains

Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momentum

Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix

Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers

Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market Prospects

Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market

IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth

Breakdown of Network Latency (In Milliseconds) by Network Type

Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities

Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with Environmental Testing

Textile Applications: An Expanding Market

Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry

Company Coverage:

Binder

EMCOR Group, Inc.

Angelantoni Life Science

Associated Environmental Systems

ACMAS Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Bionics Scientific Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

Gibitre Instruments

ESPEC Corporation

Atlas Material Testing Technology

Haida International Equipment Co.

Envisys Technologies

DGBELL

CTS Clima Temperatur Systeme

F.lli Della Marca



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $793.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

