Environmental Test Chambers Global Business Report 2024 - Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers

The global market for Environmental Test Chambers estimated at US$793.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Temperature & Humidity Test Chambers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$419.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Customized Test Chambers segment is estimated at 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $185.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Environmental Test Chambers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$185.7 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Stability Testing Remains Indispensable Aspect of Pharmaceutical Industry
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Focus on Stability Testing
- Rise in Number of Regulations Across Industries for Safety and Reliability of Products Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Environmental Test Chambers Continue Gaining Prominence in Battery Testing Domain
- Rising Significance of Battery Testing
- Battery Powered Consumer Electronics to Spur Demand for Battery Test Chambers
- Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chamber
- Aerospace and Defense: A Major End-Use Market for Environmental Test Chambers
- New Satellite Launches and Rising Space Activities Flare Up Demand
- Environmental Testing Chambers: An Important Facet of Automotive Industry
- Basic Variables in Automotive Climate Testing
- Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
- Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive Momentum
- Autonomous Vehicles to Widen the Addressable Market
- Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline
- Demand for Testing Solar Modules Increases as Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix
- Strong Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Environmental Test Chambers
- Sustained Opportunities in Electronics Industry Boost Market Prospects
- Telecommunications Testing: A High Growth Market
- IoT/5G to Instigate New Wave of Growth
- Breakdown of Network Latency (In Milliseconds) by Network Type
- Safety Testing of Medical Devices Spur Growth Opportunities
- Assessing Durability & Resilience of Product Packaging with Environmental Testing
- Textile Applications: An Expanding Market
- Demand for Environmental Test Chambers in Oil and Gas industry
