Global Aquaculture Market Report 2024: Market to grow by $94.78 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by New Species, Polyculture Farming, & Increased Preference for Organic Aquaculture

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aquaculture Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aquaculture market is forecasted to grow by USD 94.78 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.67%

This study identifies the introduction of new aquaculture species as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by rising awareness of aquaculture products, popularity of polyculture farm methodology, and increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods. Also, increased preference for organic aquaculture and improving animal husbandry practices to overcome threats of aquaculture diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aquaculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture market vendors. Also, the aquaculture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

Alpha Aqua AS

Austevoll Seafood ASA

BKV Industries Ltd

Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc

Camanchaca SA

Cooke Aquaculture

Grupo Farallon Aquaculture

JBS SA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mowi ASA

NIREUS AQUACULTURE

Nissui Corp.

PF Bakkafrost

SalMar ASA

Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.

Stolt Nielsen Ltd.

Thai Union Group PCL

The Waterbase Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aquaculture market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Culture Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Fresh water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Culture

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Culture

7.3 Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Floating cage culture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Culture



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jw7m5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.