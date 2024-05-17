Global Next Generation Interceptor Industry Research 2024-2034 Featuring Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, BAE, Thales, General Dynamics, SAAB, MBDA Konsgberg, Leonardo DRS

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Interceptor Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Range, Component, Deployment Method, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The next generation interceptor (NGI) market, a burgeoning sector in defense, focuses on advanced missile defense systems critical for protecting against long-range ballistic missile threats within the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system. Lockheed Martin Corporation's selection by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to deliver NGI has propelled market growth, promising a new interceptor to enhance homeland security.



Driving the next generation interceptor market are escalating threats from rogue states' intercontinental ballistic missiles, necessitating robust defense systems adaptable to evolving challenges. Lockheed Martin's NGI program, emphasizing digital enablement and all-digital development, reflects the trend of integrating digital tools to streamline production and testing processes.



Challenges and opportunities in the NGI market stem from the complexity of developing sophisticated defense systems. Challenges include technological barriers, stringent reliability requirements, and integrating new systems with existing infrastructure. However, these challenges foster opportunities for innovation, such as digital twins and model-based engineering, improving performance and readiness assessments for the warfighter.



North America leads the next generation interceptor market, with the U.S. making significant investments in missile defense. Lockheed Martin Corporation's MDA contract win positions it as a key player, surpassing competitors like Northrop Grumman. The NGI program aims to replace current GMD interceptors, with initial operational capability expected by the last quarter of fiscal year 2028. Other notable companies in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation and Israel Aerospace Industries, renowned for innovative solutions and specialized missile defense technologies.

Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

RTX

Aerojet Rocketdyne (acquired by L3 Harris Technologies)

BAE Systems

Thales

General Dynamics

SAAB AB

MBDA

Konsgberg Defense

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo DRS

5. Markets- Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontier

5.2 Geographical Analysis

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles

