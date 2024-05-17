WOO X Lists $NOT on its Perpetuals Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution is pleased to announce that $NOT is now listed on its Perpetuals Market.



Notcoin is a digital token designed to function within a Telegram-based game, where it serves as the primary currency. The tokenomics of $NOT are structured around a unique airdrop system where tokens are randomly distributed to active participants within the game, encouraging continuous engagement and interaction. This design promotes a dynamic economy driven by user participation and interaction within the Telegram platform.

Margin and futures trading confers higher profit potential than pure spot trading but at greater risks. Please be aware that in the event of extreme price volatility, there is a risk that your assets may be liquidated.

※ Note: Users should be aware of the associated risks before trading. WOO X is not responsible for any losses resulting directly or indirectly from trading.

