India Embedded Finance Business Databook 2024: UPI Dominates the Payment Landscape, Showcasing Embedded Finance Success as Market to Grow by 43.1% to Reach $6.9 Billion this Year - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded Finance industry in India is expected to grow by 43.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 6.90 billion in 2024.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 37.8% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 6.90 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 34.32 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.





Embedded finance is one of the fastest growing areas in the fintech industry, with a huge growth potential in a developing country like India, owing to the young population that is increasingly adopting new age technologies. Embedded Finance has the potential to revolutionize the delivery of financial services in India.

This innovation can enhance accessibility, affordability, and convenience for consumers, while simultaneously fostering business growth and innovation. Embedded finance represents not only a technological advancement but also a socio-economic transformation. By streamlining financial services, it holds the promise of integrating millions of individuals into the formal financial sector. India's population of over 1.3 billion and its rapidly expanding digital economy, the country offers a substantial opportunity for fintech companies seeking to introduce groundbreaking financial services to consumers.



Growth Drivers in India: Embedded finance is expanding the availability of financial services in India. With embedded finance, individuals who were previously underserved or excluded from traditional banking services can now access financial products and services. Embedded finance is also improving financial inclusion in India by providing individuals with greater access to financial services.



Underbanked Population: A large underbanked population creates a significant demand for credit. Fintech firms are addressing this gap with innovative lending solutions, including short-term loans and BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) services. Demand for embedded credit is expected to rise in smaller cities. Providers such as KreditBee and Pine Labs are strategizing expansion into these areas, forging partnerships with stores and increasing their reach. Paytm, a major mobile wallet player, is leveraging its platform to offer BNPL, personal loans, and merchant loans. This trend is expected to continue with PhonePe potentially entering the consumer lending space soon.



Pandemic-Fueled Digitalization: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online shopping and digital financial services. This created a fertile ground for embedded finance solutions, as consumers became comfortable managing finances online. E-commerce giants like Flipkart and Myntra embed lending at checkout via partnerships with NBFCs. This allows shoppers to split cart values into multiple interest-free EMIs, boosting sales.



In the mobility space, Ola Money embedded micro-insurance for cab rides covering theft or damage. This saw rapid adoption as it removed friction by bundling insurance directly with the cab booking experience. Healthcare platforms like Practo also let patients finance medical bills or premiums via embedded lending. Such embedded finance improves access to critical services for those with irregular incomes.



UPI's Dominance in India's Payment Landscape: One of the most notable examples of Embedded Finance's impact is seen in the rise of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India. With billions of transactions worth trillions of rupees recorded monthly, UPI has become a dominant force in the country's payment ecosystem, replacing cash and driving digitization of the economy. The acceptance of UPI among merchants has also increased, enhancing credit eligibility for small businesses and consumers. As per 2024 UPI statistics, more than 260 million people uses UPI in India and 360 million UPI transaction are recorded per day.



Embedded finance aims to streamline financial processes in both consumer and business commerce by reducing barriers to entry for various products and services, enabling ease of payments at various touchpoints.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $34.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.8% Regions Covered India



Scope



India Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

India Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

India Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

India Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so0uch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment