Wi-Fi 6 Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Cisco Systems, Qualcomm Technologies, Broadcom, Intel, & Huawei technologies

The global Wi-Fi 6 market is expected to reach an estimated $35.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global Wi-Fi 6 market looks promising with opportunities in the retail and ecommerce, government and public sector, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, education, and residential markets. The major drivers for this market are growing number of internet users, increasing need for faster and secure network, and expanding adoption of IoT devices.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Wi-Fi 6 companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the Wi-Fi 6 companies profiled in this report include-

Wi-Fi 6 Market Insights

Outdoor is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Education will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market

Market Size Estimates: Wi-fi 6 market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wi-fi 6 market size by various segments, such as by location type, offering, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Wi-fi 6 market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different location types, offerings, applications, end use industries, and regions for the Wi-Fi 6 market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Wi-Fi 6 market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wi-Fi 6 Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Location Type

3.3.1: Indoor

3.3.2: Outdoor

3.4: Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Offering

3.4.1: Hardware

3.4.2: Solution

3.4.3: Service

3.5: Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Application

3.5.1: Immersive Technologies

3.5.2: HD Video Streaming and Video Streaming

3.5.3: Smart Home Devices

3.5.4: IoT and Industry 4.0

3.5.5: Telemedicine

3.5.6: Public Wi-Fi and Dense Environments

3.5.7: Others

3.6: Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Retail and Ecommerce

3.6.2: Government and Public Sector

3.6.3: Manufacturing

3.6.4: Media and Entertainment

3.6.5: Healthcare and Life Sciences

3.6.6: Transportation and Logistics

3.6.7: Travel and Hospitality

3.6.8: Education



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Region

4.2: North American Wi-Fi 6 Market

4.2.1: North American Wi-Fi 6 Market by End Use Industry: Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential, and Others

4.3: European Wi-Fi 6 Market

4.3.1: European Wi-Fi 6 Market by Location Type: Indoor and Outdoor

4.3.2: European Wi-Fi 6 Market by End Use Industry: Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential, and Others

4.4: APAC Wi-Fi 6 Market

4.4.1: APAC Wi-Fi 6 Market by Location Type: Indoor and Outdoor

4.4.2: APAC Wi-Fi 6 Market by End Use Industry: Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential, and Others

4.5: ROW Wi-Fi 6 Market

4.5.1: ROW Wi-Fi 6 Market by Location Type: Indoor and Outdoor

4.5.2: ROW Wi-Fi 6 Market by End Use Industry: Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Location Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Offering

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cisco Systems

7.2: Qualcomm Technologies

7.3: Broadcom

7.4: Intel

7.5: Huawei technologies

