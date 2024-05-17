Wi-Fi Range Extender Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030 - Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to reach an estimated $4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global Wi-Fi range extender market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, enterprise, and commercial markets. The major drivers for this market are high rate of internet usage and a growing number of linked gadgets, development of smart cities and growing need of open Wi-Fi spaces, and rapid expansion and development of the consumer electronics, safety, and defence industries.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Wi-Fi range extender companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Insights

Indoor Wi-Fi will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is utilized in indoor settings like offices, houses, and residential buildings.

Commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to improvements in technology and a rise in the usage of smart gadgets in this area.

Features of the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

Market Size Estimates: Wi-fi range extender market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Wi-fi range extender market size by type, end use industry, product, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Wi-fi range extender market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use industry, product, and regions for the Wi-Fi range extender market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Wi-Fi range extender market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type

3.3.1: Indoor Wi-Fi

3.3.2: Outdoor Wi-Fi

3.4: Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Enterprise

3.4.3: Commercial

3.5: Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Product

3.5.1: Extenders and Repeaters

3.5.2: Access Points

3.5.3: Antennas



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Region

4.2: North American Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

4.2.1: North American Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Enterprise, and Commercial

4.3: European Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

4.3.1: European Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type: Indoor Wi-Fi and Outdoor Wi-Fi

4.3.2: European Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Enterprise, and Commercial

4.4: APAC Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

4.4.1: APAC Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type: Indoor Wi-Fi and Outdoor Wi-Fi

4.4.2: APAC Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Enterprise, and Commercial

4.5: ROW Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

4.5.1: ROW Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type: Indoor Wi-Fi and Outdoor Wi-Fi

4.5.2: ROW Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by End Use Industry: Residential, Enterprise, and Commercial



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Product

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cisco Systems

7.2: Alcatel-Lucent

7.3: Aruba Networks

7.4: Ericsson

7.5: Netgear

7.6: Ruckus Wireless

7.7: Juniper Networks

7.8: Motorola Solutions

7.9: TP-Link

7.10: D-Link Corporation

