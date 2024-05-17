Mass Notification System Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring BlackBerry, Blackboard, Desktop Aler, Eaton, Everbridge, Honeywelll,& OnSolve

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Notification System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass notification system market is expected to reach an estimated $56.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global mass notification system market looks promising with opportunities in the corporate, education, energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, aerospace & defense, and government markets. The major drivers for this market are broad adoption of mass notification systems in healthcare facilities, increasing usage of notification devices based on internet protocol (IP), and rising demand for security and public safety.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies mass notification system companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Mass Notification System Market Insights

Hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the hospital and other healthcare institutions are increasingly using controlled notification systems and ip-based notification devices, as well as, it comes with a wide variety of hardware required to run the software.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to strict laws, a cutting-edge technology infrastructure, and an emphasis on risk management in the region.

Features of the Global Mass Notification System Market

Market Size Estimates: Mass notification system market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Mass notification system market size by various segments, such as by component, enterprise size, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Mass notification system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component, enterprise size, application, end use industry, and regions for the mass notification system market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the mass notification system market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Mass Notification System Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Mass Notification System Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Mass Notification System Market by Component

3.3.1: Hardware

3.3.2: Software

3.3.3: Services

3.4: Global Mass Notification System Market by Enterprise Size

3.4.1: SMEs

3.4.2: Large Enterprises

3.5: Global Mass Notification System Market by Application

3.5.1: Integrated Public Alert and Warning (IPAW)

3.5.2: Interoperable Emergency Communication (IEC)

3.5.3: Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR)

3.6: Global Mass Notification System Market by End Use Industry

3.6.1: Corporate

3.6.2: Education

3.6.3: Energy & Utilities

3.6.4: Healthcare & Life Sciences

3.6.5: Aerospace & Defense

3.6.6: Government

3.6.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Mass Notification System Market by Region

4.2: North American Mass Notification System Market

4.2.1: North American Mass Notification System Market by End Use Industry: Corporate, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Government, and Others

4.3: European Mass Notification System Market

4.3.1: European Mass Notification System Market by Component: Hardware, Software, and Services

4.3.2: European Mass Notification System Market by End Use Industry: Corporate, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Government, and Others

4.4: APAC Mass Notification System Market

4.4.1: APAC Mass Notification System Market by Component: Hardware, Software, and Services

4.4.2: APAC Mass Notification System Market by End Use Industry: Corporate, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Government, and Others

4.5: ROW Mass Notification System Market

4.5.1: ROW Mass Notification System Market by Component: Hardware, Software, and Services

4.5.2: ROW Mass Notification System Market by End Use Industry: Corporate, Education, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Government, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mass Notification System Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mass Notification System Market by Enterprise Size

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mass Notification System Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mass Notification System Market by End Use Industry

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mass Notification System Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Mass Notification System Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Mass Notification System Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Mass Notification System Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BlackBerry Limited

7.2: Blackboard

7.3: Desktop Aler

7.4: Eaton

7.5: Everbridge

7.6: Honeywell International

7.7: OnSolve

7.8: Singlewire Software

7.9: xMatters

7.10: Motorola Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mutq26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.