5G Service Market Research Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring AT&T, Bharti Airtel, BT, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Saudi Telecom, SK Telecom

The global 5G service market is expected to reach an estimated $449.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 5G service market looks promising with opportunities in the it and telecom, media and entertainment, automotive, energy and utility, aerospace and defense markets. The major drivers for this market are strong adoption of 5G services, communications, and infrastructure development to provide superior customer support, rising data traffic and the need for high-speed connectivity, and move toward intelligent transportation systems-integrated smart cities.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to enormous need for faster internet connections in applications like cloud-based gaming, AR/VR, UHD video, and uninterrupted video calls, as well as, capacity of 5G networks to provide unmatched data throughput, drastically lower latency, and increased speed.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because of growing need for the services as a result of the rapid infrastructure construction occurring in nations like China, India, Japan, and others in an effort to improve connectivity, along with the steady supply of 5G-enabled devices owing to the large internet user population and growing demand for handsets with faster internet speeds in the region.



Features of the Global 5G Service Market

Market Size Estimates: 5G service market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G service market size by communication type, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different communication type, end use industry, and regions for the 5G service market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G service market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G Service Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G Service Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G Service Market by Communication Type

3.3.1: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

3.3.2: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

3.3.3: Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC)

3.3.4: Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

3.4: Global 5G Service Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: IT and Telecom

3.4.2: Media and Entertainment

3.4.3: Automotive

3.4.4: Energy and Utility

3.4.5: Aerospace and Defense

3.4.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G Service Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G Service Market

4.2.1: North American 5G Service Market by End Use Industry: IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Energy and Utility, Aerospace and Defense, and Others

4.3: European 5G Service Market

4.4: APAC 5G Service Market

4.5: ROW 5G Service Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Service Market by Communication Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Service Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Service Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G Service Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G Service Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G Service Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AT&T

7.2: Bharti Airtel

7.3: BT Group

7.4: China Mobile Limited

7.5: Deutsche Telekom

7.6: Saudi Telecom Company

7.7: SK Telecom

7.8: T-Mobile USA

7.9: Verizon Communications

7.10: Vodafone Group



