Indonesia Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to grow by 40.8% to Reach $2.59 Billion this Year - Forecasts to 2029

Embedded Finance industry in Indonesia is expected to grow by 40.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 2.59 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.4% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 2.59 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 10.54 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.





Indonesia's embedded finance market is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by a young, tech-savvy population, rising internet penetration, and a supportive regulatory environment. Embedded finance integrates financial services seamlessly within non-financial platforms. This creates a frictionless user experience, driving engagement and loyalty. In Indonesia, with its large unbanked population and growing digital adoption, embedded finance holds immense potential.



Key Drivers of Indonesia Embedded Finance Market

Increasing Digital Adoption: Indonesia boasts a high internet penetration rate, with over 70% of the population connected. This creates a fertile ground for digital financial services.

Unbanked and Underbanked Population: A significant portion of Indonesians lack access to traditional banking services. Embedded finance provides them with convenient financial tools. In Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy more than 74% of the population is unbanked or underbanked.

Government Support: The Indonesian government actively promotes financial inclusion and innovation in the fintech sector, creating a supportive regulatory environment.

In 2023, Finfra, the one-stop shop for companies launching white-labelled lending products in Indonesia, has announced it raised $1 million in funding. The funding round was a collaborative effort by DSX Ventures and Seedstars International Ventures, regional fintech experts Cento Ventures and Fintech Nation, Baltic-based startup support incubators FirstPick and BADideas Fund, and Silicon Valley-based Hustle Fund

Rising Smartphone Penetration: The widespread use of smartphones facilitates easy access to embedded financial services. In 2022, a staggering 80% of Indonesia's population owned a smartphone, and over 212 million users accessed the internet from their mobile phones. With more than 7.7 billion downloads and a collective 179 billion hours on mobile in 2022, Indonesia is the fifth-largest mobile market in the world. Remarkably, Indonesian users spent the most time on mobile daily, surpassing 5.7 hours per day.

Demand for Convenience: Consumers increasingly seek seamless and integrated financial solutions within the platforms they already use.

Leading Players of Indonesia Embedded Finance Market: Several players are actively shaping the Indonesian embedded finance landscape:

Fintech Startups: Gojek, OVO, and Kredivo are prominent players offering embedded lending, payments, and wealth management solutions within their platforms.

Traditional Financial Institutions: Banks like Bank Central Asia (BCA) and Mandiri are partnering with tech companies to offer embedded financial services.

Telecoms Companies: Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo are leveraging their extensive user base to offer embedded financial services, particularly mobile payments.

Major Innovations and Deals of Indonesia Embedded Finance Market:

In Mar 2024, Qoala has secured $47 million in a new round co-led by PayPal Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, the five-year-old startup. MUFG Innovation Partners, Omidyar Network, and existing backers Flourish Ventures, Eurazeo, and AppWorks also participated in the Series C funding, which brings Qoala's total funding to more than $130 million since its inception.

The most notable deals, buy now, pay later company Kredivo announced a $270 million investment led by Japan's Mizuho Bank in March, while peer Investree raised about $231 million in Series D funding, led by Qatar's JTA International Holdings last month. Amartha, meanwhile, raised $25 million in debt funding in March from IFC, and $100 million from San Francisco-based investment firm Community Investment Management

In Jun 2023, Finfra, a platform for businesses seeking to launch white-labelled lending services in Indonesia, has disclosed a successful funding round. The company has secured an impressive $1m investment, further solidifying its footprint in the dynamic financial market of Southeast Asia. The capital injection was an outcome of a concerted effort from multiple investors including DSX Ventures and Seedstars International Ventures.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.4% Regions Covered Indonesia

Scope



Indonesia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Indonesia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Indonesia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Indonesia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Indonesia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Indonesia Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

