Brazil Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: A $13.82 Billion Market by 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Embedded Finance industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 37.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 4.31 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.2% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 4.31 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 13.82 billion by 2029.



Brazil has witnessed a rapid increase in digitalization, driven by the growing adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity. With over 134 million smartphone users and approximately 149 million internet users as of 2021, there is a vast market for embedded finance solutions. The proliferation of digital channels provides a conducive environment for the expansion of embedded finance offerings.





The substantial growth the embedded insurance space has experienced in Brazil can be primarily attributed to the growing number of insurtech firms emerging in the country. The number of insurtech firms has reached more than 200 in 2020, from less than 100 in 2,017. The rising popularity of embedded insurance policies is pushing Brazilian start-ups to leverage this rapid growth by raising funds.

Capital infusion in the embedded insurance sector is projected to support the country's overall insurance penetration rate.Growth Driver in Brazil: Brazil boasts a high smartphone penetration rate, creating a fertile ground for mobile-based embedded finance solutions. The number of smartphone users in Brazil surpassed 155 million in 2023, indicating a vast market for digital financial services.



Expanding Fintech Ecosystem: Brazil's fintech ecosystem has been rapidly expanding, with a surge in the number of startups offering innovative financial products and services. According to Statista, Brazil ranked third globally in terms of the number of fintech startups in 2020, with over 1,100 active companies. This vibrant ecosystem fosters competition and drives the development of embedded finance solutions tailored to the needs of Brazilian consumers and businesses.



Financial Inclusion Initiatives: Despite advancements in digital banking, a significant portion of Brazil's population remains underserved by traditional financial institutions. Embedded finance has the potential to bridge this gap by providing inclusive and accessible financial services to underserved communities. By leveraging technologies such as mobile banking and digital wallets, embedded finance solutions can reach unbanked and underbanked populations, driving financial inclusion efforts in the country.



Market players are increasingly combining their expertise and developing new embedded payments solutions to capture the massive untapped population in Brazil.



In Jul 2023, Card issuer Marqeta entered Latin America's largest FinTech market with its expansion into Brazil. The expansion is happening via a partnership with Latin American banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform Fitbank and network certification with Visa. The expansion means Marqeta's platform is operational in more than 40 counties, according to the release. With Fitbank, Marqeta's customers get access to a platform licensed by Brazil's central bank and directly integrated with PIX, the country's real-time payments system.



In February 2022, VEF invested USD 12.2 Mn in Gringo, Brazil's leading 'super-app' for driver, serving over 5 Mn drivers. VEF led Gringo's USD 34 Mn Series B round with co-investment from Piton Capital, ICU, and participation from existing investors Kaszek, GFC and OneVC.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered Brazil



Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Brazil Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Brazil Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Brazil Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Brazil Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

