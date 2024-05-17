Brazil Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: A $13.82 Billion Market by 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embedded Finance industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 37.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 4.31 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.2% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 4.31 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 13.82 billion by 2029.
Brazil has witnessed a rapid increase in digitalization, driven by the growing adoption of smartphones and internet connectivity. With over 134 million smartphone users and approximately 149 million internet users as of 2021, there is a vast market for embedded finance solutions. The proliferation of digital channels provides a conducive environment for the expansion of embedded finance offerings.
The substantial growth the embedded insurance space has experienced in Brazil can be primarily attributed to the growing number of insurtech firms emerging in the country. The number of insurtech firms has reached more than 200 in 2020, from less than 100 in 2,017. The rising popularity of embedded insurance policies is pushing Brazilian start-ups to leverage this rapid growth by raising funds.
Capital infusion in the embedded insurance sector is projected to support the country's overall insurance penetration rate.Growth Driver in Brazil: Brazil boasts a high smartphone penetration rate, creating a fertile ground for mobile-based embedded finance solutions. The number of smartphone users in Brazil surpassed 155 million in 2023, indicating a vast market for digital financial services.
Expanding Fintech Ecosystem: Brazil's fintech ecosystem has been rapidly expanding, with a surge in the number of startups offering innovative financial products and services. According to Statista, Brazil ranked third globally in terms of the number of fintech startups in 2020, with over 1,100 active companies. This vibrant ecosystem fosters competition and drives the development of embedded finance solutions tailored to the needs of Brazilian consumers and businesses.
Financial Inclusion Initiatives: Despite advancements in digital banking, a significant portion of Brazil's population remains underserved by traditional financial institutions. Embedded finance has the potential to bridge this gap by providing inclusive and accessible financial services to underserved communities. By leveraging technologies such as mobile banking and digital wallets, embedded finance solutions can reach unbanked and underbanked populations, driving financial inclusion efforts in the country.
Major Innovation and Partnership in Brazil:
Market players are increasingly combining their expertise and developing new embedded payments solutions to capture the massive untapped population in Brazil.
In Jul 2023, Card issuer Marqeta entered Latin America's largest FinTech market with its expansion into Brazil. The expansion is happening via a partnership with Latin American banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform Fitbank and network certification with Visa. The expansion means Marqeta's platform is operational in more than 40 counties, according to the release. With Fitbank, Marqeta's customers get access to a platform licensed by Brazil's central bank and directly integrated with PIX, the country's real-time payments system.
In February 2022, VEF invested USD 12.2 Mn in Gringo, Brazil's leading 'super-app' for driver, serving over 5 Mn drivers. VEF led Gringo's USD 34 Mn Series B round with co-investment from Piton Capital, ICU, and participation from existing investors Kaszek, GFC and OneVC.
Looking ahead, the Brazilian embedded finance market is poised for continued expansion, driven by various above listed factors and the increasing demand for convenient and accessible financial services.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$13.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.2%
|Regions Covered
|Brazil
Scope
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Brazil Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
Brazil Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Brazil Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Brazil Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Brazil Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
