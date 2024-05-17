Bank Midwest Names Koch as New President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Midwest, a division of NBH Bank, has named Charlie Koch as its new President, effective June 15, 2024. Koch will succeed Nicole Van Denabeele, who joined NBH Bank in 2018 as Chief Accounting Officer and has served as President of Bank Midwest since 2020. Van Denabeele is moving to Colorado for further career opportunities with NBH Bank.



National Bank Holdings Corporation Chairman, President and CEO, Tim Laney, stated “Charlie assuming the President role is a natural choice. He has made a number of meaningful contributions to our organization as the Market Manager for Bank Midwest Middle Market Banking, where he has developed significant relationships with our clients and communities. The expansion of his role further solidifies our strong commitment to the Kansas City region. I want to thank Nicole for her leadership of the Bank Midwest team since 2020 and look forward to her future with our organization.”

Koch has over 25 years of financial services experience and joined Bank Midwest in 2004 where he led the Treasury Management group and then became Market Manager for Bank Midwest Middle Market Banking in 2019. Commenting on the expansion of his position, Koch said, “I’m honored to play a role in the further growth and success of Bank Midwest. We have a great team in Kansas City, and I know we will continue to positively impact our clients and communities.”

About NBH Bank

NBH Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Bank Holdings Corporation, operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn. National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high-quality client service and committed to shareholder results.

