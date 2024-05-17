Global Military Robots Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $46.3 Billion by 2032 from $19.2 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Geopolitical Tensions, Investments and Modernisation Programs

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Robots Market Report by Platform, Application, Mode of Operation, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military robots market size reached US$ 19.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 46.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27% during 2023-2032.
The market is primarily being driven by an alarming increase in terrorism across the globe. In line with this, the growing requirement for efficient military robots that can perform hazardous tasks and can be deployed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further facilitating the demand for military robots.
Significant advancements in robotics and automation technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting and information gathering systems.
Governments of both emerging and developed nations are investing significantly to improve their existing security infrastructure. Initiatives are continually being undertaken to equip air, marine and land forces with advanced security solutions, such as wheeled, tracked and legged robots, wearable robots, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). Other factors, including increasing investments in the defense sector and the implementation of various military modernization programs, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$19.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$46.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Bae Systems
- Boston Dynamics
- Cobham Plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Qinetiq
- Saab AB
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Platform:
- Land Robots
- Wheeled
- Tracked
- Legged
- Wearable
- Marine Robots
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
- Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
- Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)
- Airborne Robots
- Small UAV
- Strategic UAV
- Tactical UAV
- Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
Breakup by Application:
- Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Search and Rescue
- Combat Support
- Transportation
- EOD
- Mine Clearance
- Firefighting
- Others
Breakup by Mode of Operation:
- Human Operated
- Autonomous
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
