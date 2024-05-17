Global Military Robots Industry Research 2024: Market to Reach $46.3 Billion by 2032 from $19.2 Billion in 2023, Driven by Rising Geopolitical Tensions, Investments and Modernisation Programs

Dublin, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Robots Market Report by Platform, Application, Mode of Operation, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military robots market size reached US$ 19.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 46.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27% during 2023-2032.



The market is primarily being driven by an alarming increase in terrorism across the globe. In line with this, the growing requirement for efficient military robots that can perform hazardous tasks and can be deployed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further facilitating the demand for military robots.

Significant advancements in robotics and automation technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting and information gathering systems.



Governments of both emerging and developed nations are investing significantly to improve their existing security infrastructure. Initiatives are continually being undertaken to equip air, marine and land forces with advanced security solutions, such as wheeled, tracked and legged robots, wearable robots, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). Other factors, including increasing investments in the defense sector and the implementation of various military modernization programs, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $46.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Bae Systems

Boston Dynamics

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Qinetiq

Saab AB

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Platform:

Land Robots

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Wearable

Marine Robots

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Airborne Robots

Small UAV

Strategic UAV

Tactical UAV

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Breakup by Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

EOD

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Human Operated

Autonomous

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

